“Basketball gods are alive and well”: Draymond Green pays a special mention to Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart in light of Jayson Tatum’s clutch layup

The Boston Celtics might have had a rocky start to their season, but their turn-around ever since the All-Star break has been unbelievable.

After barely staying up in playoff contention, the Celtics showed off their development as a team in the latter part of the season. Putting up a show on the offensive and the defensive end of the floor, Boston certainly was impressive.

It seems the same form has continued in the playoffs as well. Winning the first game of their playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets 115-114, the Celtics certainly proved their critics wrong.

Although the Nets did manage to make a comeback towards the end of the game, the Celtics surely managed to contain the Nets for a major part of the game. With some luck and Jayson Tatum, making an incredible maneuver, Boston looks set for success.

Also Read- Why did Kyrie Irving leave the Boston Celtics for the Brooklyn Nets to join forces with Kevin Durant?

Draymond Green explains how the Boston Celtics have been set for success this season

Ever since the game-winner against the Nets, Jayson Tatum surely has been the star in the limelight. But the Warriors forward certainly had some praises for the other two stars in the Celtics, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

In an episode of the Draymond Green show, the former DPOY perfectly described the game 1 winning play. “Basketball gods are alive and well and what were they rewarded for they were rewarded.”

Green also described how Brown not forcing up a shot really showcased his growth.

“For Jaylen Brown not forcing up a terrible shot, that is growth for Jaylen Brown….. That is the growth that had people saying you need to split those two up because they hadn’t seen that growth. Kudos to Brown, that was beautiful.” Green also appreciated Marcus Smart for his smart pass and how he has truly embraced the role of becoming the team’s point guard.

“Kudos to Marcus Smart, who I’ve been praising his floor game….. What we all loved about Smart is that he was a true point guard….. But Marcus became a guy who wanted to go score and didn’t really care about being a true point guard. Insert Ime Udoka, insert Damien Damon…. Marcus Smart goes back to who Marcus Smart was playing point guard beautifully.”

The Celtics might have game 1 against the Nets, but they should not be complacent going into game 2. Brooklyn, with its stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, will come out all guns blazing. Can the Celtics win game 2 and eventually defeat the Nets?

Also Read- “I do things better than Larry Bird, If you give me Parish, McHale, and DJ imma be alright”: Dan Patrick coaxes Charles Barkley on his comparisons with Celtics legend