“Because Of Foul Trouble”: Gilbert Arena Decodes Victor Wembanyama’s Subpar Debut, Believes the 7ft 4″ Star Was Troubled By Excitement

25th of October, 2023, was the night of Victor Wembanyama‘s official regular season debut. Playing in front of a crowded AT&T center, Wemby, representing the San Antonio Spurs, took on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. It was a big game, one where Luka showcased his dominance with a very impressive 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.

However, the same cannot be said for the Frenchman. Despite all the hype surrounding him, Wembanyama only managed 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists. A mediocre stat line that is unexpected from someone dubbed the “next big thing”. This muted performance was primarily due to the foul trouble the 7’4″ giant found himself in. By the fourth quarter, he already had five fouls. And, according to Gilbert Arenas, who spoke on his podcast Gil’s Arena, this subpar debut was down to the fact that the 19-year-old just couldn’t contain his excitement.

Gilbert Arenas blames Victor Wembanyama’s subpar NBA debut on excitement

Heading into the 2023-2024 season there was much anticipation for Victor Wembayama. And, three nights ago, against the Mavericks, he made his highly anticipated debut. While he did look good on the court, Wemby found himself constantly in foul trouble.

This is something that former NBA star, Gilbert Arenas now admits he was wrong about. Prior to Wemby’s debut, Agent Zero was confident that the Frenchman wouldn’t struggle with fouls. However, the Spurs’ opening night game proved otherwise. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, he already had five personal fouls.

This led to a mediocre performance that saw him end the night with just 15 points. Reflecting on the game afterward, Arenas believes that Wemby was off due to his excitement. After all, he was finally on the grandest stage of them all.

“He was on the bench for the majority of the game because of foul trouble. And, I guess, you know, I guess you just can’t turn off that excitement. That’s basically why his stats weren’t the way they were.”

So, with that in mind, Arenas forgave Wembanyama for his subpar game. In fact, he couldn’t help but wonder if the 19-year-old would have had a 20-piece or maybe even a double-double if fouls hadn’t been an issue. Regardless, he showed enough in the game to convince Arenas that he would be alright.

Skip Bayless gives fans a gentle reminder about wasted talent following Wembanyama’s debut

Victor Wembanyama’s debut wasn’t impressive, but it certainly wasn’t disappointing either. As a result, comparisons between him, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and other NBA greats have continued to persist. However, Skip Bayless took the time following the game, to remind fans about wasted talent.

While he wasn’t taking a shot at anyone in particular, let alone Wembanyama, Bayless spoke about how he has been covering sports for a long time. As such, he has seen more than a few talented players enter the league. And, while a few live up to their potential, there are many who do not.

Bayless isn’t suggesting that Wemby is a waste of talent, but it certainly is an interesting point to make. He is just informing people not to get their hopes high, considering how fickle a career sports can be. Nevertheless, it’s up to Wemby to show otherwise and go above and beyond the expectations that have been placed on his shoulders.