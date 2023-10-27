“I Have Seen a Lot of Talent Go Nowhere”: Skip Bayless Provides a Reality Check to Victor Wembanyama Amid Comparisons with LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama had made him the buzz of the NBA town even before his regular-season debut. Wemby’s name is already being included in all-time conversations, with many even calling him a greater draft prospect ahead of Lebron James. However, Wemby’s regular season debut was spoilt by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in their first home game loss of the season.

Though Wembanyama has gained the trust and faith of the NBA community, several experts and veterans have expressed their concerns over the 19-year-old. In the Undisputed’s latest segment, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless described his skepticism for giving Wemby an all-time status already. Wemby still has much to prove his worth, unlike Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, who have established themselves as formidable players in the league.

Skip Bayless expresses his skepticism over including Victor Wembanyama in All-Time conversations

Bayless, in his recent talk, revealed that he is not yet ready to include Victor Wembanyama in All-Time conversations. Though the hype surrounding the French rookie is sensational, the 19-year-old still has a long way to prove his potential as a star.

Many fans and experts have also compared Wemby to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, something which does not sit right with Bayless. Speaking about the same, Bayless tried reminding the viewers how several talents make it to nowhere despite their skillset and abilities. Perhaps the Washington Wizards drafting Kwame Brown with an almost similar hype might be the best example of this.

“What I love the most about sports is, I have been doing this for a long time. I have seen a lot of talents come and a lot of talents go nowhere. Because, in the end, it is about what you are made of. It’s about your intangibles. It’s about what I call your killer will. It’s about having heart of lion, it’s about having fire in belly. It’s about having the mental and physical toughness to dominate the game when it’s time to dominate.”

Bayless recalled Kyrie Irving’s role alongside LeBron James in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ comeback from 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors during the 2016 Finals. As the Fox Analyst concluded, he expects Wembanyama to show such clutch abilities to put his name along the league’s top brass. Once the French rookie proves himself as a polished product like Tim Duncan or Kyrie Irving, comparisons to Michael Jordan or LeBron James might be on the cards.

Skip Bayless did agree that Wemby maintained his preseason form and made a couple of big shots to save the game. Wemby seemed fearless all through, scoring 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. However, his efforts were not enough as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving helped Dallas to get past the Spurs and claim their first win of the season.

Stephen A. Smith also expressed concerns about Victor Wembanyama’s physical prowess

ESPN’s First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith was also pleased with Victor Wembanyama- who tried his best in the game against the Dallas Mavericks. However, what struck SAS the most was Wemby’s slim and slender figure, coupled with his staggering 7’4″ height as a major disadvantage. Whenever the French rookie tried pushing for the paint, he was constantly getting bodied by the Mavs players.

The concerns over Wemby’s physique were prevalent from days before his regular-season debut. Perhaps putting in some muscle to match the NBA’s physicality and demanding nature is now the most prudent task in hand for Wembanyama.