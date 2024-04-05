“Gotta Say Something”: Bob Myers Explains How Hard It Is Calling a Game as a Broadcaster

Bob Myers had a solid career as an executive in the NBA. After winning four NBA titles in his 11 seasons as the Golden State Warriors general manager, the veteran executive looked for new career pathways in broadcasting and as a game analyst. In a recent interview with JJ Redick on ‘The Old Man and The Three’ podcast, Myers revealed the struggles he had to face while calling games as a broadcaster.

When discussing the issue with JJ Redick, Myers admitted it was easier for him to watch games as a general manager or fan. It would allow him sometimes to relax or zone out of watching every move on the floor. However, as a broadcaster, Myers had to pay attention to even the slightest details and be precise with his facts and figures.

“You can’t do that when you’re calling a game because you can’t just say nothing. So, I found myself in early games, ‘You gotta say something, dude,'” the two-time NBA Executive of the Year told Redick.

Often, broadcasters miss out on specific game details or say something that many fans may not agree with. Myers said fans often remember the ‘dumb stuff,’ which spreads hate and negativity about him. However, to minimize such instances, the former GM made efforts in his research ahead of every game. To explain this, he used the example of calling games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“You can’t say, well, the Lakers are pretty good in rebounding. You got to say the Lakers are fifth in defensive rebounding and all that because that’s what’s expected. So that means you got to study, you don’t just know that stuff,” Myers added.

As per Myers, it is easier to do post-game or pre-game analysis from studios than calling games. However, when commentating on an actual live broadcast, the broadcasters have to put their heart and soul into the game to describe every moment in great detail.

Some of the sport’s best moments only retain their relevance solely because the broadcasters describe that very heat of the moment with their best choice of words. This often makes broadcasters legendary in their rights, earning them a position equivalent to a sport’s great players and eminent entities.

JJ Redick also recalled his first stint in broadcasting post-retirement

After retirement, JJ Redick became an on-air sports analyst for ESPN. He made his broadcasting debut on November 3, 2021, as a studio analyst for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. After Myers described his experience as a broadcaster, Redick also recalled his first time calling a Knicks vs. 76ers game after retiring as a player.

Redick admitted he had never called a game before stepping on his first gig for this opportunity. Redick recalled being advised to lay out if he felt too stressed or overwhelmed during that moment.

Perhaps the overwhelm took the better of the former Clippers star, who later admitted to not speaking a word during the first quarter of the game. However, now Redick has evolved quite a lot since his early years as an analyst and broadcaster.

Today, the veteran star hosts two of the most popular basketball podcasts (Old Man and The Three and Mind The Game), including one with LeBron James. Redick has established himself as a premier analyst on ESPN’s First Take and is praised by many of his fans for his accurate and intelligent analysis of games during his appearances on the show’s morning segments.