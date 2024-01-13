When Shaquille O’Neal was Convinced He Would Not Cheat on Girlfriend Nikki After His Divorce with Ex-Wife Shaunie O’Neal: “Guy with Too Many Options”

For many NBA athletes, staying committed in a long-term relationship proves to be a difficult challenge. With their money and their fame, plenty of opportunities and distractions present themselves to star athletes. Shaquille O’Neal was no stranger to such temptations as well. In fact, Shaq’s stint in Hollywood as the centerpiece of the Lakers made him a superstar in Los Angeles. All this would eventually lead to his separation from his now ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal.

In his 2011 memoir Shaq Uncut, co-authored by Jackie MacMullan, the big fella took accountability for his divorce from his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal and blamed his wayward actions for the whole thing. At the same time, he also opened up about his feelings for his then girlfriend Nicole Alexander, whom he had started dating around 2011.

Referring to Nicole Alexander as “Nikki” affectionately, the veteran center revealed that they both have a “wild side”. Because of their “outgoing” personalities, the two meshed well and were “happy” at the time. Shaq also admitted that there was a period when he was happy with his ex-wife Shaunie as well. However, as an A-list celebrity, a lot of women showed interest in him, which was an allure that he couldn’t overcome. The Lakers legend also expressed regret about his decision to not stay faithful to Shaunie.

“At one time my ex-wife Shaunie and I were happy, but I admit it—I was a guy. I was a guy with too many options. Choosing to be with some of those women, well, that’s on me. In my mind, I never did it disrespectfully, but obviously I shouldn’t have done it all,” confessed Shaquille O’Neal in his 2011 memoir.

The former Lakers Center then vowed to not repeat the same mistake with Nikki, claiming that he’d keep himself “on the straight and narrow”. He also disclosed that the two have a contract where they share all the “bad stuff” in their lives with each other. They had also promised that they wouldn’t let each other experience this “bad stuff” through their actions. However, their relationship wouldn’t go the distance.

Shaq has assumed responsibility for his failed relationship with Shaunie numerous times. There’s no doubt that he held himself responsible for the separation from his wife and kids. However, Shaq has always shown keenness to work on his flaws and turn himself into a better person. That willingness is pretty evident in his promise to not cheat with Nikki.

Shaquille O’Neal faced another separation

In 2012, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander and Shaquille O’Neal went their separate ways. The nature of their break-up remains unclear and embroiled in rumors. Gossip website MediaTakeOut.com claimed that Shaq called it quits after the two fought outside an Orlando gym.

The rumors suggested that when Alexander was denied entry to the Orlando Gymnastics Club because they only train girls under 18, she went on a diatribe. This rant supposedly irked O’Neal and the two had a nasty exchange which led to their breakup. However, in a tweet, the former VH1 star refuted these claims, calling them “untrue, hateful negative rumors”.

Whatever may have been the case, it was the end of a budding relationship. Despite having a lot of similarities and sharing each other’s pain, things ended between the two in a couple of years.