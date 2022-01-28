“Ben Simmons and John Wall really decided to vote for each other”: NBA Twitter trolls the Philly and Rockets guards for receiving All-Star votes from players despite playing 0 minutes this season

Even though John Wall and Ben Simmons haven’t played a single minute this season, the two guards surprisingly received All-Star votes from the players.

Every year, the All-Star voting results give us a new surprise. A majority of the time it is a deserving player getting snubbed. However, this year, the voting results were shocking as guards John Wall and Ben Simmons received votes from other players.

Keep in mind, Simmons and Wall are two incredible superstars, when healthy can even be named to the All-NBA team. However, both these players haven’t even played a single second for their respective teams. Despite this, peculiarly, the Philly two-way guard received 2 votes and the Rockets slasher obtained 1.

The All-Star votes from players also shouldn’t be taken too seriously. Ben Simmons received 2 votes. John Wall received 1. They have played 0 minutes this season. pic.twitter.com/uVGItdTT0i — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 28, 2022

NBA Twitter trolls John Wall and Ben Simmons as they receive All-Star votes from other players

As soon as the results went viral, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

They agreed to vote for each other and Ben voted for himself — Jacob Schumacher (@Jacob_Schu_24) January 28, 2022

John Wall prolly voted for himself and Ben prolly got a vote from one of his teammates that want him back — Depressed Lebron Burner (24-25) (@legoatburner623) January 28, 2022

I bet those votes came from their Klutch family — ’ ️ (@_Talkin_NBA) January 28, 2022

“Why don’t they let players vote on MVP?” Why they don’t let players vote on MVP: https://t.co/1BUCrESyFP — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) January 28, 2022

Apart from the 2 player votes, Simmons also received 46,031 votes from the fans, placing him above players like Patty Mills, Caris LeVert, Kemba Walker, and others.

Whereas, Wall received 5,602 fan votes alongside the 1 player vote to rank him #50 among the Western Conference guards.

For the highly-optimistic fans and those 3 players who voted for Simmons and Wall, we won’t be seeing either of the two players lace up for the All-Star Game.