“Ben Simmons is going to play the ‘Draymond Green role’?? Like that’s something simple”: Isaiah Thomas is mad about people casually throwing around Warriors point forward’s comparisons

Draymond Green is among a rare breed of basketball players, comparing Ben Simmons to him is disrespecting that elite group.

Over time, we have learned to appreciate what a Draymond Green is for a team. There aren’t many players of his kind, meaning players having the highest impacts and mostly not with big numbers on the stat sheet.

There were the likes of Dennis Rodman and Ben Wallaces of the world who were some of the most impactful players, not just in their team but in the game of basketball in general. But neither of them was given the due credit Draymond has got over the years.

The man has even gotten the due respect for both those superstars as well while getting some for himself. Green even signed a max contract worth $100 million for 4 years with the Warriors which both those superstars never did in their career, earning a combined $25 million in their highest-paid seasons. But neither of those guys were half the playmakers Green is.

Still, Green gets trolled and sometimes disrespected especially in losses for the Dubs, but that’s everyday life for stars. With success, comes criticism. But what might irk him much more would be his comparison with the likes of Ben Simmons.

Isaiah Thomas calls for putting stop to the comparison between Draymond Green and Ben Simmons

While Simmons in his rights is a monster on defense, much like Green, he can guard 1 through 5 without having the slightest of care in the world. He’s also a tremendous ball handler and an elite passer. So, why do we and the former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas think that the Nets point guard getting compared to the Warriors point-forward is a disrespect towards the latter?

I’m excited 2 see what Ben Simmons brings 2 the Nets. I keep hearing “He’s going to play the Draymond role” like has he ever played that role? Do we know if he’s even good at that role? Let’s not just throw around “Draymond role” like that’s something simple!! If it was simple… — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 21, 2022

Well, for the starters, Ben has never shown up big time for the Sixers in the playoffs, not once. While Draymond never stops being elite. He might forget to bring his shooting shoes sometimes, but the man always brings his A-game on the court.

Everything the Warriors do and have done in the past decade runs through him and if somebody doesn’t like it they know the exit doors, even if the name in your jersey reads “Kevin Durant”. That’s the kind of respect Green has from Dub nation and the team management.

