When ‘Scary’ Shaquille O’Neal Lost $1000 to Kevin Hart Despite Promising to Make Hollywood Star’s Son Smile: “Are You Gagging?”

At first sight, Shaquille O’Neal may appear quite intimidating, but many overlook his gentle nature and his role as a beloved figure among young NBA fans, affectionately known as Uncle Shaq. Shaq has always had a special way with children, which is why he is adored by them. During a video call with comedian Kevin Hart, Shaq was playfully challenged to make Kevin’s son Kenzo cry, with a wager of $1000 on the line. Confident in his ability to connect with kids, Shaq accepted the challenge, relying on his natural charm. However, a snippet of the call released by ESPN shows that little Kenzo reacted somewhat negatively to Shaq’s approach.

Kevin Hart and Shaq have a special connection and frequently make joint appearances on popular late-night and TNT pre-game shows. Both stars are known for their playful and humorous personalities, ensuring plenty of entertainment whenever they collaborate. Therefore, it comes as no surprise to fans when Shaq reached out to his friend via video call during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, their interaction took an unexpected turn when Shaq’s introduction to Kevin’s son, Kenzo, resulted in the young boy crying instead of the anticipated positive response.

Shaquille O’Neal made Kevin Hart’s son Kenzo cry on video-call

Shaquille O’Neal has consistently shown a fondness for engaging with children, frequently presenting them with basketball jerseys and shoes, even during his active basketball career. Even after retiring from the sport, he firmly believes that his captivating charisma has not faded away.

According to him, his warm and infectious smile has the power to uplift those in his presence. Inspired by this belief, Shaq made a wager with Kevin Hart, asserting that he could bring a smile to Hart’s son in exchange for a $1000 bet. In response, Kevin Hart playfully said:

“If my son cry, I want the money. We in a pandemic. I need you to send that ASAP.”

Agreeing to Kevin Hart’s proposal, Shaq confidently sealed the deal. Nonetheless, the encounter did not unfold as Shaq had anticipated. When he introduced himself as ‘Uncle Shaq,’ Kenzo’s reaction was far from favorable.

The young child began to gag and eventually teared up upon seeing Shaq. Ironically, Kevin Hart found immense joy in the turn of events. By proving Shaquille O’Neal wrong, he emerged as the delighted victor of the $1000 bet.

Shaq and Kevin Hart have a goofy history of interactions together

Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal share a mutual love for humor and enjoy being the most light-hearted individuals in their circle. These stars possess a similar comedic sensibility, often resulting in some of the most amusing and entertaining moments on live television.

On one occasion, Shaq playfully lifted the diminutive Kevin Hart, who stands at 5’2″, during an interview, effortlessly handling him like a ragdoll and even flipping him over. And that’s not all. In another instance, Shaq humorously expressed his affection by jokingly punching Hart, comparing him to the popular figure ‘Black Hasbullah.’

Their bond, spanning over a decade, is undoubtedly responsible for generating countless enjoyable moments that fans can wholeheartedly celebrate and appreciate.