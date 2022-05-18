“Jimmy Butler, Miami won’t love you like Philly does!”: When Stephen A Smith slammed Jimmy Buckets for trading the Sixers for the Heat

In 2019, Jimmy Butler made the decision to switch teams from the 76ers to the Heat, a decision that Stephen A Smith did not agree with!

The Miami Heat have been a heck of a team to watch over the past three years. The front office down in South Beach has done an incredible job building a championship-caliber team.

This is not all that surprising, especially considering the fact that they are led by the exceptional Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra. From drafting Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to improving the depth of their roster. They have done so many things right.

However, the most important move was bringing in Jimmy Butler via a sign-and-trade. It was this move that has made “Those Goons from Dade County” so formidable!

Since joining the Heat, Jimmy Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals in 2020, and the Playoffs in 2021 and now looks to lead them to the Finals once again, but a tough test in the Boston Celtics stands in their way.

Stephen A Smith claimed Jimmy Butler was making a huge mistake by leaving Philadelphia for Miami

Three years ago, Jimmy Butler swapped the blue and white of the Philadelphia 76ers for the red and white of the Miami Heat. A move that seemed very puzzling at the time.

The reason is that it looked as though Butler was leaving a potential superteam in Philly for a mediocre one in Miami. The 76ers had a loaded roster, including the likes of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Tobias Harris.

In fact, one analyst who slammed Jimmy Buckets for his decision was Stephen A Smith, who made a harsh claim that Jimmy would never be loved the way he was in Philadelphia!

Remember when Stephen A. Smith said this?

Three years down the line and it looks like Stephen A got it wrong. Jimmy is now a fan favorite in Miami and is certainly loved by the city. He’s led the team to their second Conference Finals since his arrival, and would like to take them to their second NBA Finals in 3 years.