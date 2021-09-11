“Kendall Jenner would have already found a trade for Ben Simmons”: NBA Twitter trolls the Sixers’ star and his past relation with the supermodel

NBA podcaster Molly Morrison roasts Ben Simmons, suggests Sixers should hire Kendall Jenner for finding a replacement superstar

Ben Simmons is everyone’s favorite punching bag right now. The Australian guard is getting shots fired on him from all sides. It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that he brought it upon himself. After failing to perform in the playoffs, the Sixers were expected to trade Simmons. However, the high asking price set by Daryl Morey made it hard to find a trade for Ben Simmons.

After returning from his summer break, Ben refused to join the Sixers’ training camp and demanded to be traded. This has caused a lot of NBA talk-show hosts to take shots at the former ROTY. We have Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A Smith, and a lot more people talking about the same. NBA Twitter has been full of jokes all off-season, however, recently, a Twitter user made the best joke so far.

‘Kendall Jenner would have found the Sixers a replacement superstar for Ben Simmons faster’

Recently, a Twitter user named Molly Morrison took NBA Twitter by storm. She put out a tweet savagely roasting Ben Simmons.

at this point, the sixers front office really needs to consider hiring kendall jenner. my girl had no problem trading ben simmons for a superstar — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) September 9, 2021

Kendall Jenner, who ended her relationship with Ben Simmons, started dating Suns’ superstar Devin Booker not long after. The user’s reference to the same had NBA Twitter dying of laughter.

NBA Twitter sure had a grand time laughing at the Sixers’ star’s expense. With there being no changes on the Ben Simmons situation, the Sixers might as well try and ask Kendall to help them out as well. The new season begins around 5 weeks from now. It would be interesting to see what Daryl Morey and co. manage to find for their disgruntled star.