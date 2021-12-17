“Ben Simmons would take 4 millennia to reach Steph Curry’s 2974 3-pointers!”: Staggering stat shows difference between NBA’s worst and best shooters

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons who is infamous for the lack of a jump shot will approximately require 3 millennia to break Stephen Curry’s 3-pt record.

Ben Simmons has not played a game yet in the 2021-22 NBA season and it does not look like the Philly point guard is close to a return. He chose to remain sidelined stating mental health issues. After Joel Embiid and head coach Doc Rivers blamed him for the loss to Atlanta Hawks in the postseason, he cut ties with the team.

Simmons has been fined to the tune of $8.25 million dollars by the Philadelphia 76ers. Although several teams are trying to acquire him, they are unable to meet Sixers’ expectations. And Ben is acting extremely immature by refusing to step on the court even though he was the reason behind Philly’s loss last season.

While the glaring jump shot issue is already well known, what cost them that Game 7 was a passed layup by Ben Simmons. However, it’s fun to think how many games it will take for Ben Simmons to catch up to Stephen Curry if he were to break the record.

Ben Simmons will have to live and play until 5608 if he wishes to make 2974 3-pointers

Stephen Curry recently made history in the mecca of basketball when he broke Ray Allen’s record for most 3s in the NBA. He solidified his position as a GOAT shooter. NBA Twitter on the other hand thought it would be a good exercise to find out how many games it would take for Ben Simmons to reach that number.

After crunching the numbers it seems a lifetime, or even 1000 won’t be enough for the sixers guard to break the record. It will take him 247500 games to reach Stephen Curry, assuming the 2x MVP will stop playing basketball from tomorrow. This is also under the assumption that he will shoot 3s at the same rate as the last 4 seasons.

How long it would take Ben Simmons to break Stephen Curry's three point record:⁣

⁣

– 247,500 games⁣

⁣

– 3,587 seasons⁣

⁣

He would break the record in year 5608 😭⁣

⁣

(h/t: basketballforever/IG) pic.twitter.com/5rBCEb6ufn — Statline – Basketball & NBA News (@statline_) December 16, 2021

Ben Simmons was drafted in 2016 by the Philadelphia 76ers and he has made a total of 5 3-pointers so far in his career. Several players perished in this decade because they refused to evolve with the game. Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden have made an irreversible impact on basketball. It has centers jacking up 3s, which was unheard of just 10 years ago.

He is an excellent defender and plays the point guard position well. However, his lack of offense is a huge problem when he is the #2 player on the team. Simmons has not made any improvement on the scoring end in the last 4 seasons. And after so many unsuccessful postseason runs the Sixers have a reason to believe that Ben is the root of the problem.

