Basketball

“Patrick Mahomes’ shot looks so much better than Ben Simmons'”: When Dirk Nowitzki took NFL star to the Mavericks’ practice facility for a little shootaround

"Patrick Mahomes' shot looks so much better than Ben Simmons'": When Dirk Nowitzki took NFL star to the Mavericks' practice facility for a little shootaround
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Sprint races have to pay higher compensation"– Mercedes & Red Bull ask $5million addition in budget cap with additional sprint races; Ferrari ready to settle for less
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Patrick Mahomes' shot looks so much better than Ben Simmons'": When Dirk Nowitzki took NFL star to the Mavericks' practice facility for a little shootaround
“Patrick Mahomes’ shot looks so much better than Ben Simmons'”: When Dirk Nowitzki took NFL star to the Mavericks’ practice facility for a little shootaround

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki once practices shooting threes with NFL star Patrick Mahomes  …