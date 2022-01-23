“Patrick Mahomes’ shot looks so much better than Ben Simmons'”: When Dirk Nowitzki took NFL star to the Mavericks’ practice facility for a little shootaround

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki once practices shooting threes with NFL star Patrick Mahomes

Dirk Nowitzki is probably the nicest guy in NBA history. And as a testament to how nice he is, in a move that is very unlike NBA fandom, there is probably no person who read that statement, and thought ‘HOW DARE YOU?!’.

As many know, Dirk played in the NBA for a long, long time. He only stayed with the Dallas Mavericks during his time in the league, and only retired during the 2018-19 season, at the young age of 40.

Still, as you’d expect the man chose to hang around with his former teammates at the practice facility whenever he could. And on one occasion, it appears that the man decided to bring a special guest along with him, to join him in shoot-around.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Dirk Nowitzki once brought Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes along with him to shoot around

Yeah, Dirk really just casually brought a future top-3 Quarterback in the NFL, some would even say the top. And he did it, just to shoot around a bit.

Oh, you don’t believe us? Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

See, we told you.

We do have some bad news though. Despite his overpowering talent at American Football, it appears Patrick Mahomes’s talent on the hardwood floor isn’t quite on the same level. His form starts out being fairly consistent. But then after the first few shots, his legs start to flail more and more, making the shot more inconsistent. And by the end, there is extreme deviation in the ball’s trajectory.

In conclusion, we’d say, he’s still a better shooter than a certain NBA player the Philadelphia 76ers can’t find right now.

We won’t take names, and we know, you know who we’re talking about here despite that.

