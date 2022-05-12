“They not gonna whoop that trick alone, we gonna whoop that trick together!”: Stephen Curry and Draymond Green share their thoughts after embarrassing Game 5 loss

Warriors’ Draymond Green and Stephen Curry talk about Game 5, embracing the ‘Whoop the Trick’ dig at the end of the game
The Golden State Warriors went back to Memphis for Game 5 tonight. Coming off back-to-back wins in Games 3 and 4, the Dubs were confident about locking the series on the road. However, the Grizzlies had other plans. Despite the absence of Ja Morant, the Grizz went up by 55 points over the Warriors. In the end, they ended up winning the contest 134-95.
The Warriors had a terrible night, with sloppy all-around performances. They were bad at taking care of the ball, turning it over 22 times. They were unable to secure rebounds, getting outrebounded 37-55. When they did get the ball, the Dubs shot 45% from the field and 35.9% from the deep.
Stephen Curry just had 14 points on a 4/10 shooting night, Draymond Green had 5 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, but turned the ball over 5 times. Late into the game, the two stars were on the bench, and during a timeout, the Grizzlies DJ played ‘Whoop that Trick’ as a taunt. While Steph just stood and watched, Draymond vibed along with the Memphis crowd.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green talk about the incident
After the game, Warriors stars spoke to the press. As expected, the two were asked about the whole ‘whoop that trick’ incident with the crowd. Draymond was a good sport about it, and said,
Stephen Curry talked about the same as well, and said,
“Even when you’re getting smacked, you gotta find some fun in it.”
With the series now heading back home, the Dubs need to get this game out of their mind and focus on finishing off the series. Hopefully, Chase Center would get its first taste of Game 6 Klay on Friday.