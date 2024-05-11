“Better RESPECT That CULTURE”: Kendrick Perkins Rides High on Knicks Hype Train Despite 111–106 Game 3 Loss

Since the inception of this year’s playoffs, Kendrick Perkins has made the headlines as an outspoken supporter of the New York Knicks. Amidst all the roadblocks, the sports analyst never deviated from his stance, gaining the wholehearted backing of the fanbase. Notably, Perk refused to sacrifice his beliefs following a recent setback, building on the hype around the franchise.

Advertisement

The scenario surrounded the Knicks’ recent second-round Game 3 clash against the Indiana Pacers. Without the services of OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Julius Randle due to injuries, they landed in Indiana as the underdogs. Yet, the team fought well to defend its pride before marginally losing out to the Pacers with a 106-111 scoreline.

As a result, the outcome failed to dent the support Perkins had for them. Instead, their display of teamwork and fighting spirit excited the sports analyst about the prospects of the future. Consequently, he called out the doubters on X (formerly Twitter), announcing,

“Non-Believers told me that the Knicks didn’t have enough to compete tonight because they have to many injuries. Better RESPECT that CULTURE. Carry the hell on”.

Later on, the 39-year-old even downplayed the impact of their latest setback in the outcome of the series. He outlined how the recent result met his expectations, before candidly backing the Knicks to conquer the Pacers in the semi-finals, stating, “I said it was going to be close a game and I had the Pacers pulling it off… but the Knicks should feel really good going into Game 4 on Sunday. Knicks in 6”.

This unwavering display of support through the thick and thin certainly remained applaudable. After all, the franchise has been able to back it up with their marvelous displays on the court. This has made their dynamics relatively unique, adding an exciting layer to the playoffs drama.

Expectedly, Perkins refused to let this statement slide, calling out Green during a recent discussion on First Take. The analyst defended the organization publicly while applauding its players, staff members, and culture. Soon after that, he even took matters a step further on X.

Quote tweeting a clip of the show’s discussion, Perkins wrote, “I’m so tired of people trying to find wrong in the Knicks instead of appreciating and applauding what they’re doing right now!!! Real Talk.”

So, his faith in the franchise remains unshakable at this stage of their campaign. After all, Perk believes that their resurgence originated from the organization’s synergy. So, the ball now lands in the Knicks’ court as they look to repay the belief shown in them.