“Michael Jordan Wanted That Style”: Dennis Rodman Revealed How Nike Picked Him Over MJ for Ndestrukt

It’s not often that someone outshines Michael Jordan in the sneaker market, but Dennis Rodman did just that while they were teammates on the Bulls. In 1996, Nike launched Rodman’s first signature shoe, the Air Worm Ndestrukt, with a design so unique that it outsold Jordan’s own signature shoe at the time. This unexpected success reportedly irked the six-time Finals MVP.

In a conversation with Jonathan DiModica, who founded the Got Sole shoe convention, Rodman revealed how MJ was envious after Nike chose his teammate for the Ndestrukt line.

Rodman disclosed that his superstar teammate never sent him a pair of shoes. He never wore an Air Jordan pair when he was with the Bulls. But it never bothered him because he joined forces with Jordan to win NBA titles, not as a branding exercise. And when his Nike Air Worm Ndestrukt in 1996 succeeded, he donned them with pride.

MJ wanted his signature shoes to be launched through the Ndestrukt line, however, his teammate got the chance over him. Thus, Jordan voiced his displeasure to the 5x champion directly with choice words. But The Worm isn’t the type to back down, he hit back with equal force. Dennis Rodman told DiModica,

“When I was in Chicago, never wore Michael Jordan shoes ever… I didn’t care about the damn shoe, I just wanted to win the championship… I worked with Nike Ndestrukt and it sold more than Mike! And Mike was pissed. Michael used to always talk to me and say, “Dennis Fu** you’. And I’d say ‘Fu** you’. I said ‘What about? They’re just shoes, I’m selling mine’… He wanted that logo, he wanted that style.”

Rodman’s first Nike signature shoes were indeed unique for the time. During the 1990s, big men rarely used to get low-top signature sneaker designs which set the Rodman’s Ndestrukt shoes apart. The low top came with a zipper while the metal heel pull-ring gave the whole shoe a unique design.

The predominant black color brilliantly combined with a streak of white, while a thin red line encapsulated the Bulls theme. These shoes became instant fan favorites and it is not surprising that MJ wanted a design like that for his signature sneakers.