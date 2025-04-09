Shaquille O’Neal Finds It Extremely Difficult to Pick Between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP

As the 2024-25 NBA regular season draws to a close, the race for the MVP award has intensified. The battle is close between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, who have ruled the tables all season long. This tight competition has left analysts and former players divided, including Shaquille O’Neal, a four-time NBA champion and former MVP.

Shaq has vouched for SGA to win the MVP trophy in the past. Last year, he even made a controversial comment while interviewing the Joker after he won the MVP.

Shaq told him, “Joker, as the president of the ‘Big Man Alliance’ … you know I love you, the best player in the league. I want to congratulate you, but I want you to hear it from me first. I thought that SGA [Gilgeous-Alexander] should have been the MVP. That’s no disrespect to you, but congratulations.”

This year, however, Shaq isn’t too clear with his pick.

On the TNT Postgame Show, Shaq was asked who he’d pick for the MVP. He said, “Last year, it was the same two individuals…I voted SGA. I am having trouble this year.” On one hand, we have SGA, who is leading the league in scoring, averaging 32.6 points per game, and is also top five in steals per game with 1.7.

"I'm having trouble this year" Shaq can't decide who will get his MVP vote between SGA & Joker 👀 pic.twitter.com/cMXR3HYru4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 9, 2025

Jokic, on the other hand, is in the top three in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. He is averaging a triple-double, 30 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists in 67 games so far. Looking at these numbers, Shaq is conflicted between the two.

Another element that adds to SGA’s case is the fact that his accomplishments have led to the team’s success. The OKC has the best record in the league with 65 wins and just 14 losses. Joker’s team is top five in the West and is tied with three other teams with a 47-32 record.

Shaq acknowledged the flak he received last year for telling Jokic that he shouldn’t have won, but this year he’ll be happy with either one of them taking it home. The Nuggets star has won three MVP titles in the last four seasons. Many people believe that voter fatigue is bound to kick in this time, which will lead SGA to win his first MVP.

SGA is currently leading the KIA MVP Ladder over Joker. However, the ranking can change in a heartbeat, considering they’re both gunning for the title now. While the OKC star has been on a scoring onslaught this season, Jokic’s triple-double average is too good to overlook. Whoever wins this year, it’ll be far from a landslide victory.