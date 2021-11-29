“Blake Griffin really handed Jonas Jerebko a no-look rejection”: When the Clippers highflyer showcased a one-of-a-kind 180 degree twisting, mind-air block vs the Celtics

Back in 2015, Blake Griffin handed Jonas Jerebko a 180o mid-air block during the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Clippers clash.

During his Los Angeles Clippers days, Blake Griffin was one of the most dominant players in the league. Due to his freakish athleticism, the 2011 Rookie of the Year was able to posterize his opponents at will, leaving fans and opponents in awe of his abilities.

Dunks wasn’t all that Blake was master at. Having a 36-inch vertical, back during his stint in LA, being bouncy even helped him block shots. Griffin wasn’t a rim protector, but whenever he did reject the ball, he made sure to leave the crowd speechless.

One such incredible defensive plays occurred during the course of the 2014-2015 season. On March 30th, 2015, during the Clippers-Celtics clash in the TD Garden, Griffin absolutely embarrassed Jonas Jerebko.

During the 2:30-minute mark of the 4th quarter, with LAC leading by 15, Isaiah Thomas threw the rock from behind the half-court line, to a wide-open Jerebko, who cut towards the basket. Handing out the pump fake, Jonas was successful in getting Blake falling for it. However, while the 6-foot-9 forward was mid-air, he spun 180o, and managed to reject the shot.

Here, have a look at the unbelievable play.

Fabs were left in awe seeing Blake Griffin block Jonas Jerebko while twirling mid-air

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, fans went crazy with their reactions.

360 dunks? Nah, Blake Griffin with the 180-block. https://t.co/UQ0os0PVeD — HOOP (@HOOPmag) March 30, 2015

Over the years, Griffin has lost his athleticism and is not the freak he once was. However, the Nets will hope and love to see several such highlight plays from him as they hope to grab their first championship this season.