A Look Back at LeBron James’ Laughable Lie in 2021 Amidst the Lakers’ Big Season-Saver Against the Minnesota Timberwolves

This isn’t the first time LeBron James and the Lakers have had to compete in the playoffs. However, unlike last time, the franchise is a bit more grateful for the chance to play its way into the postseason. Being bad for a very long time tends to do that to you, even if you may arguably be the greatest of all time.

That said, even if James did not much appreciate being there, he sure was part of an absolute classic. After all, Stephen Curry and the Warriors were absolutely turning it on against the Lakers in the game. And so, the King decided to do something about it. The only problem is, he also decided to sell it all a lot more than it needed to be to fans. And as you’d expect, it only forced a certain narrative that much harder against him.

LeBron James was apparently seeing 3 rims when he hit his incredible game-winner with Stephen Curry in his face

For those that don’t know what’s going on with that heading, you might think he had a concussion but chose to stay in the game. You might even think that he was just incredibly nauseous and sick.

Was it either of those? No, it was not. Instead, it was this little kerfuffle between him and Draymond Green. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

That initially does look bad. However, when you consider the fact that the man was up and playing soon after without even the slightest sign of shakiness, what he said next makes no sense whatsoever. Here is all you need to know in the clip in the tweet below.

“I was literally seeing three rims out there … so I just shot at the middle one” pic.twitter.com/rDvNlPsZXO — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 11, 2023

To be fair to James here, he could really be telling the truth. However, given the number of occasions the man has almost hilariously lied to boost his narrative and legacy, it’s a bit hard to believe him completely.

That said, fans will always have a soft spot for the players they idolize, right? So, what did they think of this one?

The fans had LeBron James’s back on this one

As we said, at this point, LeBron James’s lies are negatively affecting his overall perception. That said, it apparently hasn’t been enough to dissuade fans from the King’s words just yet. Here are just some of their reactions.

My goat was not lying on this one sadly — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@ObiWan_Kenobi69) April 11, 2023

Folks act like they ain’t never been poked in the eye and seen double vision afterwards. — Jere (@Jayromay23) April 11, 2023

All jokes aside….this team was lit lol! Would’ve made it to the finals IF healthy 😒 — Dougie (@itsdougie305) April 11, 2023

His eye was red and swollen tho- draymond poked him — Fran (@Funfriend00) April 12, 2023

We are happy to see fans stick up for their favorite player. However, facts are facts. Just like this man didn’t really read Martin Luther King’s biography, while masquerading to have done so, he didn’t really see 3 rims out there.