A Look Back at LeBron James’ Laughable Lie in 2021 Amidst the Lakers’ Big Season-Saver Against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 12/04/2023

A Look Back at LeBron James' Laughable Lie in 2021 Amidst the Lakers' Big Season-Saver Against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Credits: USA Today Sports

This isn’t the first time LeBron James and the Lakers have had to compete in the playoffs. However, unlike last time, the franchise is a bit more grateful for the chance to play its way into the postseason. Being bad for a very long time tends to do that to you, even if you may arguably be the greatest of all time.

That said, even if James did not much appreciate being there, he sure was part of an absolute classic. After all, Stephen Curry and the Warriors were absolutely turning it on against the Lakers in the game. And so, the King decided to do something about it. The only problem is, he also decided to sell it all a lot more than it needed to be to fans. And as you’d expect, it only forced a certain narrative that much harder against him.

 

LeBron James was apparently seeing 3 rims when he hit his incredible game-winner with Stephen Curry in his face

For those that don’t know what’s going on with that heading, you might think he had a concussion but chose to stay in the game. You might even think that he was just incredibly nauseous and sick.

Was it either of those? No, it was not. Instead, it was this little kerfuffle between him and Draymond Green. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

That initially does look bad. However, when you consider the fact that the man was up and playing soon after without even the slightest sign of shakiness, what he said next makes no sense whatsoever. Here is all you need to know in the clip in the tweet below.

To be fair to James here, he could really be telling the truth. However, given the number of occasions the man has almost hilariously lied to boost his narrative and legacy, it’s a bit hard to believe him completely.

That said, fans will always have a soft spot for the players they idolize, right? So, what did they think of this one?

 

The fans had LeBron James’s back on this one

As we said, at this point, LeBron James’s lies are negatively affecting his overall perception. That said, it apparently hasn’t been enough to dissuade fans from the King’s words just yet. Here are just some of their reactions.

We are happy to see fans stick up for their favorite player. However, facts are facts. Just like this man didn’t really read Martin Luther King’s biography, while masquerading to have done so, he didn’t really see 3 rims out there.

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

