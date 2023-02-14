Bones Hyland Takes Shot at Jamal Murray While Talking About Playing With Nikola Jokic and Him: “Over There, There’s One Guy with Phenomenal Talent”

Jamal Murray and Bones Hyland have been going back and forth since the latter’s deadline trade to the Clippers in the trade that also involved the Lakers and the Magic. The 22-year-old and his friends had been jawing with the Nuggets guard after his post on social after the trade.

“Not complain about what you didn’t get [from] the work you didn’t put in,” Murray had Tweeted earlier this month. That made some of Hyland’s friends shoot back at Jamal.

Now Bones, in his first press conference as a Clipper, didn’t miss the chance to get back at Murray. Let’s find out what the 6ft 2′ guard had to say about his former teammates.

Bones Hyland gives Nikola Jokic his flowers only to take a shot at Jamal Murray

On Monday night, probably the night before his debut game as a Clip, Hyland made sure he had all the good things to say about Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and even Nikola Jokic while throwing some shade on Murray.

Bones Hyland was asked about playing with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and now Kawhi and PG: “It was a great experience playing with Joker. Two guys over here who are phenomenal talents, and over there there’s one guy with phenomenal talent as well.” pic.twitter.com/dL6Yr93kKN — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 13, 2023

It didn’t sit too well with the NBA Twitter though.

does he know what jamal did to the clips smh — JARSLiME (@JARSLiME) February 13, 2023

Cant wait till Murray breaks him and does a Wild layup — LeHarden James  (@Harden4threee) February 13, 2023

Sensitive, I can’t wait for the clips fans to see him on D when and when his shot isn’t falling so he starts jacking up 40 footers lol. — Indigenous Educator (@jasonsandvoal) February 13, 2023

Some were with Bones.

I can’t wait until Bones Hyland gives Jamal Murray 50. — WHERE IS THE HOV ALBUM (@nottzaire) February 13, 2023

Considering his age, he is keeping his calm quite well I would say. However, we shall see if he would back it up with his game when he gets the chance or we will just remember him as somebody who played decently well in the absence of Murray, almost enough to win The Joker a Playoffs round in 2022.

How the back and forth started

The Clippers had sent Hyland a private plane to bring him to LA whereas before he was made available for trade by the Nuggets recently, he left off a team-chartered plane and instead had to take a commercial one as a punishment for his antics in the game against OKC Thunder.

He had stormed off in the fourth quarter of the game this month after the coach sent him to the bench despite a good game for Murray. Bones’ sarcastic Tweet on this subject was the reason why Murray shot back at him and then the former’s friends started beefing with Jamal.

Now the first game between the two teams which will be in the last week of this month will be as exciting as it ever has been. But that’s going to happen only if Hayland starts to get decent playing time by then.

