“Stephen Curry Can Shoot It From the Parking Lot!”: Jayson Tatum Describes How Tough It Is To Guard 2022 NBA Finals MVP

Jan 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and his stellar shooting attributes have caught the eye of another prolific scorer in Jayson Tatum. Curry toppled over former NBA champion Ray Allen to ascertain himself as the eminent shooter from three-point land in the history of the NBA.

The four-time NBA champion smashed Allen’s seven-year-old record in 2021 at the Mecca of professional sports against the New York Knicks. Written in the stars.

Although he broke the record in 2022, the Chef mastered the craft of shooting over a decade ago. In the years that followed, he left a myriad of stars in the wake of his dust when he towered over them in the postseason with his three-point shooting. It proved to be the foundation of his success.

With shooting his forte, Curry captured four NBA titles. The most recent took place in 2022 against the Boston Celtics. Celtics protagonist Jayson Tatum had witnessed firsthand just how lethal the 34-year-old could be from beyond the arc, and suffice it to say, he was left in awe.

Jayson Tatum shared his perspective on Steph Curry’s shooting!

The Golden State Warriors emerged victorious four games to two to clinch their fourth NBA championship in 2022. The Warriors dynasty had etched itself into the history books off the back of Steph Curry’s magnificent shooting nights.

Jayson Tatum, following the loss, proceeded to provide his insight into the onerous task of guarding the Chef.

Tatum stated:

“You know, something about Steph, he move well without the ball, and they know when to find him. And it’s like anytime he get it, he looks at the rim, shooting it from the parking lot…So you gotta like get up on em”

The grueling aspect of facing Curry in a game is his immense running off the ball to place himself in ideal positions to receive and shoot the basketball. Steph Curry had a clinical NBA Finals performance in 2022.

Curry averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Three-point King: Stephen Curry!

60-plus years ago, the NBA was incepted. In all the time since its advent, the league has seen a vast number of distinctive and revolutionary players. However, what Curry has brought to the table will never be replicated, nor can it be compared.

He paved the way for the current and future generations of NBA stars to utilize the three-point shot as the most destructive tool in their arsenal. If perfected, it performs as a game changer at any given moment against a franchise.

Curry displayed it first as he terrorized the league with his prolific shot-making ability. Currently, Curry stands alone atop the three-point made rankings in the sport’s history with 3302.

Considering his career is far from over, 4000 three-pointers will undoubtedly be the point guard’s objective.

