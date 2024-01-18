“Yoooo”: Anthony Edwards Calling Kawhi Leonard Old During Timberwolves-Clippers Has Bones Hyland In Splits

The Minnesota Timberwolves took care of a star-studded Los Angeles Clippers team on their home court in their last meeting. While the victory was vindication enough, the NBA may have gotten new meme material, thanks to Anthony Edwards, and Kawhi Leonard. Recently, Clippers guard Bones Hyland went to social media after he found out what Edwards said to the Clippers’ star.

During crunch time, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard both stood next to each other as Rudy Gobert sank crucial free throws. Edwards took shots at Kawhi Leonard’s age, calling him old, even though he is the youngest amongst the four Clippers’ All-Stars.

Bones Hyland who did not play for the Clippers in that game, recently went to X(Formerly Twitter) to share his reaction. Hyland tweeted, “Yoooooo,” followed by multiple laughing face emojis.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BizzyBones11/status/1747695681542975658?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers was no less than a roller-coaster ride. The Clippers came back fighting hard in the second quarter after the Wolves jumped ahead with the lead in the first.

Looking at the performance from the stars of LA, it was only Kawhi Leonard who had any sort of impact with 26 points in the end. Both Paul George and James Harden finished the night shooting low 20-something percentages from the field.

As for the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards led his team in scoring with a 33-point performance. He also had 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals for the game, capping off the night with a 62.5% field goal percentage.

It has only been a few years but Anthony Edwards has already taken the helm for the Minnesota Timberwolves from former number-one pick, Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards has displayed no fear while on the court.

Edwards has evidently taken a massive leap as a player this season and arguably even stands amongst the top 15 players in the NBA right now. No wonder Ant does not shy away from talking trash, given how he can always back up where his mouth is.

Anthony Edwards could be the future face of the league.

Anthony Edwards may not have a lot of accolades under his belt at the moment but many NBA pundits can agree that the 22-year-old guard does have a bright future ahead. Edwards is not one to back down from a challenge when he is on the hardwood floor.

In fact, the Georgia college product prides itself in its defensive prowess. Once Edwards had revealed the joy he got from playing against the Clippers. It was because most of the team’s scorers chose isolation as their go-to move to score. This helped Edwards in showcasing his abilities on the defensive end.

Even in loss, Kawhi Leonard was kind enough to give flowers to Anthony Edwards after the game. Leonard was all praises about the young guard and complimented his skills on the floor.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SneakerReporter/status/1746745352995127407?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Timberwolves are already the best team in the West. Could this be their year to bring their first NBA title in franchise history? We’ll let you speculate.