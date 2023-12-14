“Both of Y’All Had Weight Problems”: Gilbert Arenas Wants Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley to Step Up and Talk to Zion Williamson

During the recent Gil’s Arena episode, Gilbert Arenas and Kenyon Martin were in conversation about Zion Williamson’s struggles with weight since returning from a long injury layoff. Both Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley had comments on Williamson’s recent struggles but did not respond with constructive opinions.

Arenas initially talked about Zion Williamson’s response to the criticism. Williamson had claimed he was thankful for the comments, but only if they came from a good place. Arenas had a similar opinion and claimed that the two legends should be the ones talking to Zion about his issues.

“If Charles Barkley and Shaq, if what they are saying is coming from a good place, I appreciate it. If it’s not..” he said, before referencing Shaq’s own weight problems.

“Both of y’all had weight problems. Y’all should be talking to him, because y’all had weight problems. You yourself was 415 and you had to get down to 285,” Arenas claimed.

Kenyon Martin quickly agreed, claiming that it was only during his stint at the Philadelphia 76ers that Charles Barkley did not have weight issues. “So, Charles how did you control it? When you got the Pheonix that wasn’t the Charles that played in Philly,” he said.

Arenas went on to joke about how Barkley had himself become bigger when he left the 76ers in 1992. “And what did you do in Houston to get that big? What did you do wrong? Tell him don’t do this,” he joked.

Hence, while Arenas believes both O’Neal and Chuck are well-placed to give Zion advice, Barkley in particular would also need to tell Williamson about the things ‘he should not do.’ Martin quickly joined in, claiming how the conversation would end up becoming a bit of a ‘Uno-reverse’ situation.

Zion Williamson gets support about apparent weight problems

While some analysts have arguably been guilty of making comments without necessarily helping Zion Williamson, others seem to have responded with support. Lou Williams recently believed that the size issue was something that has been associated with Zion’s career right from the start.

However, considering the 23-year-old’s output, Zion needed to be given a break. “I mean what’s the problem? 23, 5 and a half, 5 assists a game, and he has finally owned the court, you know what I mean? I think that’s a narrative that began from the beginning of his career. I think it is something easy to poke on, when things don’t go his way,” Williams claimed, before suggesting that Zion’s size was probably a result of his biological makeup.

Williams claimed that the Pelicans superstar was still responding with big plays, and was not scared to be on the court. Even Pelicans Centre DeMarcus Cousins believes that Williamson’s problem is not his weight but his reluctance to take bigger steps. That, in addition to his healthy numbers, means that people need to ease up, despite Zion’s extraordinary potential.