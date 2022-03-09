“James Wiseman will suit up for the next two Santa Cruz Warriors games!”: Warriors Insider delivers a huge update on the sophomore’s availability status

James Wiseman is progressing in his rehab process and will play for the Santa Cruz Warriors this week before eventually joining the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of a big man. This small ball lineup is no longer working especially with Draymond Green out. They’ve lost 5 straight games after the all-star break. As Stephen Curry mentioned, they’ve become too predictable for opponents. Maybe the addition of James Wiseman will bring the kind of surprise element they need to retake the second spot in the West.

Kevan Looney has exceeded expectations on some nights in the paint. However, while facing teams like Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz, the Warriors need a certified big man. Wiseman is no match for Ayton or Gobert at this point in his career but he can make an attempt to give them tough competition in the paint defensively.

Also Read: “Me and Ja Morant are not known for our outside shots but have led the league in paint points”: Dwyane Wade puts the Grizzlies guard in the same company as Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, and himself

James Wiseman returning this month is a huge possibility

In April last season, James Wiseman suffered a torn meniscus in the right knee. It happened against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter of the game. Although he tried to get back on court the medical staff took him back to the locker room. He underwent surgery that month and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Even in college Wiseman only played 3 games before declaring for the draft because of the recruitment controversy. A setback in his rehab schedule occurred in September when he had to undergo another correction procedure.

Big news from the Warriors: James Wiseman will play for the Santa Cruz Warriors on Thursday and Sunday this week. I’ve previously been told that once he’s physically cleared for G-League, he’s cleared for NBA action, whenever team seems him ready. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 8, 2022

James Wiseman is now very close to his season debut. He was cleared to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors. He has been scrimmaging with the G-league team and the Warriors lately and he looks good to go.

James Wiseman out pregame in Minnesota working on post moves/counters, pick-and-pops, etc. Here is a glimpse. pic.twitter.com/aofAE6yckB — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2022

Klay Thompson returned within a month after being assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors. It is highly likely that Steve Kerr will put him in rotation by the end of the month. Come playoffs he might even crack the starting lineup over Kevon Looney.

Also Read: “Look from James Harden’s perspective, Kyrie Irving’s not playing, I’m out injured”: Kevin Durant firmly believes he could have said nothing to stop the Beard from leaving the Nets