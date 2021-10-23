“Bro was just out there getting some cardio in”: Twitter trolls Lakers guard Avery Bradley for not recording a single counting stat against the Suns

Newly signed Lakers guard Avery Bradley creates history, becoming the eleventh n NBA history to not record a single counting stat in at least twenty minutes of play.

The LA Lakers seem to be the most scrutinized team in the NBA currently. The purple and gold team have kicked off their 2021-22 campaign with back-to-back losses. If the losses weren’t enough, the team seems to be dealing with some internal issues as well, the latest being the on-court altercation between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard.

The Lakers would suffer a beating from the Phoenix Suns in their second game of the season. However, some social media statisticians wanted to make the Laker Nation feel worse about their team’s performance.

A recent stat reveals Lakers guard Avery Bradley might dethrone Tony Snell for the most for putting up empty stats on multiple occasions.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time Bradley had such a performance. In 2018, Bradley accounted for zero stats but had one offensive rebound.

Twitter reacts to Avery Bradley’s statless performance against the Phoenix Suns.

In the 20 minutes that he played, Bradley had 0-points, 0-assists, 0-rebounds, 0-steals, 0-blocks, and a -25. Thus his performance gave the Lakers haters a field day.

Avery Bradley just made history. With zero stats accumulated tonight, he became just the 11th player in NBA history to not record a single counting stat in at least 20 minutes of play. pic.twitter.com/EYv0gy7F7i — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 23, 2021

He came close. If it wasn’t for one offensive rebound, this performance would’ve been historic. pic.twitter.com/V1feXxW9Pb — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) October 23, 2021

