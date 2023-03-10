“One of Us Are Baitable, One of Us Aren’t”: Draymond Green Reveals Key Difference From Dillon Brooks

Mar 9, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) are separated by an official after a basket by Brooks during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering back-to-back losses to begin their 3-game road trip, the Golden State Warriors traveled to Memphis hoping to grab a win against the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies. Despite Stephen Curry’s 29/7/4 effort, Taylor Jenkins’ boys grabbed a huge 131-110 win.

Ever since their meeting in the second round of the 2022 playoffs, every Grizzlies-Warriors matchup promises to be a chirpy one. This one was no different. With Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks going at it at every other play, the bout was as exciting as one could imagine.

Brooks and Green had been taking shots at each other for quite some weeks. As many expected, the two didn’t even try controlling their emotions.

“Dillion Brooks thought he would bait me”: Draymond Green

Apart from all the other trash that was spoken, Green also addressed the fact that the Grizzlies forward tried baiting him into getting a 16th technical foul.

Late in the 2nd quarter of the clash, Dillon managed to finish a tough layup over the former Defensive Player of the Year. Immediately after scoring, the 27-year-old collided with Green and spoke some trash.

“Oh they’re talking. They’re discussing the podcast!” Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green go at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/mUQEdSoeCW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 10, 2023

Avoiding a 1-game suspension tonight, Draymond explained how the difference that set him apart from the former Oregon Duck was that one of them would get baited into receiving a technical foul. Obviously, the GSW leader named himself as the one who did not get baited.

In the postgame interview, the 4-time champ further said:

“He thought he would bait me, like he gets baited. I get technical fouls when I want a technical foul. I don’t get baited into technical fouls. So I think that’s probably the difference between me and him. If I did that to him, it’d be a double tech because he’d respond. But it’s not a double tech because I didn’t respond. One of us are baitable, one of us aren’t. That’s just kinda how it goes.”

“I don’t get baited into technical fouls. So I think that’s probably the difference between me and him.” – Draymond on Brooks getting into his face pic.twitter.com/x1Yv4381Y7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 10, 2023

Dray’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

Like every other season, this campaign too, the 33-year-old is stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

Recording his highest PPG (8.5) since the 2017-2018 season, the 7-time All-Defensive member has also been recording 7.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

The Warriors are currently 6th in the West with a 34-33 record. As we approach the end of the season, Green will need to take it up a notch and help Curry to rise up the standings and clinch a playoff berth.

