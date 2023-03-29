Bronny James, Who has a $7.8 Million NIL Valuation, Lost to Rival who Pulled up in $350,000 Rolls Royce to Flex his Own NIL Deal

Bronny James might have balled out last night but he was far from the real star of the McDonald’s All-American game. That honor would go to his biggest rival, DJ Wagner. It’s time to play devil’s advocate to Bronny’s game and instead divert our focus to DJ Wagner’s dazzling display.

A true prospect unlike Bronny, Wagner is already ranked no.1 in various mock drafts and last night, he showcased every ounce of his ability.

He was the co-MVP of the game, recording 19 points and 3 rebounds. He was terrific from the floor and all the doubts about his shooting all seems to have vanished.

He has already committed to Kentucky and his trajectory looks good. Bronny isn’t going to be the only one getting attention. And to top it off Wagner rolled up to the game in style. He pulled up in a Rolls Royce!

DJ Wagner pulled up in $350,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan ahead of McDonald’s All-American clash with Bronny James

Yes, that is one way to call out your opponent and perhaps the one player who will be competing against you for the limelight. DJ pulled up in a Rolls Royce Cullinan ahead of the All-American game.

Future Kentucky Wildcat DJ Wagner pulled up to tonight’s McDonald’s All-American Game in style ✨, driving a Rolls Royce in an NIL partnership with Lex Exotic. The Kentucky effect! #BBNpic.twitter.com/PDnXOVpNb7 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 28, 2023

Classy move and in the game, he was absolutely scintillating. Despite all the headlines going to LeBron James’ son, he was sure to put his mark on the game. Of course, the James’ did congratulate the worthy victor.

LeBron James congratulating Kentucky commit DJ Wagner after his MVP performance pic.twitter.com/enWibCsatg — Jacob Polacheck (@PolacheckKSR) March 29, 2023

And just like Bronny, Wagner also happens to have a strong basketball lineage. In fact, he is the first and only third-generation McDonald’s All-American. Both his dad and granddad played in the NBA too. Talk about a legacy. But that’s not it.

DJ WAGNER is the son of Dajuan Wagner & Grandson of NBA & NCAA champion Milt Wagner pic.twitter.com/aIOets8jTs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 29, 2023

DJ’s NIL deal is valuable and Bronny has a fierce rival for life.

AS per ON3, DJ Wagner has a NIL value of $690,000. A number that will rise exponentially over the coming years. What’s more, like Bronny he is also a part of Nike.

For the first time, some players aren’t wearing the McDonald’s All American Game’s sneaker brand sponsor — as Bronny James, DJ Wagner & Juju Watkins are already each signed to NIL shoe deals with Nike. Bronny is in the LeBron 20, DJ in Kobe 6 and Juju wore the GT Cut 2. pic.twitter.com/OWhgJMoq5U — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 29, 2023

Wagner signed with NOCTA, a sub-label in Nike that is run by Drake. Talk about his own connections. And with Wagner deferring to Kobes and Bronny wearing his dad’s LeBron 20s, it was a subtle hint that he will be there to compete.

We cannot wait for the next chapter in this rivalry. And we hope that both young stars remain healthy and continue to work on their games.