Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to commit $1 million to mental health services in Milwaukee

Feb 28, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most successful athletes in the world. The Greek Freak is a superstar who has racked up a net worth of $110 million. As such, the question arises, what does Giannis do with all that money? Well, investments, lifestyle, and businesses aside, the former MVP donates quite a bit to charity.

The man is a philanthropist, and never misses a chance to give back to the community. He has tie-ups with several charitable organizations and causes, and according to reports, is all set to pledge $1 million towards mental health services in the city of Milwaukee.

Also Read: Bam Adebayo Puts Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Same Group as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant & LeBron James For His Video Game-ish Abilities

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to commit $1 million to mental health services in Milwaukee

Nowadays, it has become extremely important to take care of one’s health. Whether it is exercising, dieting, or eating the right foods, health consciousness is a major part of life.

Physical fitness aside, the world is now also looking at mental health and ways to improve it. Athletes around the world have begun talking about the importance of the same. This includes Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. According to reports, the Greek Freak is set to donate $1 million to mental health services in Milwaukee.

NEWS: According to a public relations rep for the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, #Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be committing $1 million to mental health services in Milwaukee. — Drake Bentley (@DrakeBentleyMJS) March 1, 2023

The donation will certainly go a long way in improving the condition of mental health services in the city. A truly wonderful gesture from Giannis, whose amazing personality and generosity continue to shine.

It certainly is great to see the former DPOY commit to the cause. One of many NBA superstars who have recognized and prioritized mental health.

Giannis joins the likes of Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan as an ambassador for mental health

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t the only NBA star who has recognized the importance of maintaining proper mental health. Superstars like Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan have spoken out in the past, revealing their personal battles with depression and anxiety.

Kevin Love opens up about having a panic attack during a game this season and his decision to see a therapist. pic.twitter.com/tDDFPKjAcY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 6, 2018

NBA superstars and athletes alike are normally looked up to as heroes, unaffected by anything. But, it is important to remember that they are human too, and the fact that many of them are starting to talk about it is a step in the right direction.

Also Read: “I just love the game of basketball.”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Weaves Tales in Post-game Interview as Bucks Cruise to 15th Straight Win