“Buddy Hield aiming to dethrone Stephen Curry as 3-point GOAT”: NBA Twitter Congratulate Pacers Guard for Record-Setting 200 3-Pointers This Season

The Indiana Pacers faced the Sacramento Kings for the 2nd and final time tonight for the 2022-2023 season. With Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton playing against their former team, the duo put on an incredible show to put an end to their 4-game losing skid.

A contest that witnessed 5 lead changes, 5 ties, and 11 players scoring in double-digits, concluded with the Eastern Conference franchise grabbing a 107-104 win.

heading into the weekend with a #PacersWin.🙌

Playing without De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis recorded a 5-point, 16-rebound double-double. The Lithuanian shared most of the Kings’ offensive load with Harrison Barnes (23 points), Kevin Huerter (16 points), and Terence Davis (15 points).

However, the performance by Haliburton and Buddy was enough to get Indiana their 25th win of the season.

Buddy Hield hits 200 3-pointers, joins The Splash Brothers and 2 others in impressive feat

While Tyrese recorded a 10-point, 9-assist near-double-double, Hield erupted for a 21-point, 10-rebound outing.

a double-double from Buddy Hield against the Kings tonight.😈 21 PTS | 10 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL

Knocking down 5 3-pointers in the clash, the Bahamian became the first-ever player this season to join the 200 3-pointers club.

Not only is the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter the 3rd person in franchise history to hit 200 3-pointers in a single season, but he is also merely 26 3-pointers away from surpassing Reggie Miller’s franchise record.

congratulations to Buddy Hield on becoming just the third player in our franchise history to make 200 3-pointers in a season.🎯

Further, Buddy Love even became the 5th player in NBA history to have 5 straight seasons with 200+ 3-pointers. Hield joins elite company – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, James Harden, and Damian Lillard.

Buddy Hield continues to be one of the NBA's top shooters. Hield is the 1st player to reach 200 3-pointers this season and the 5th player in NBA history to make 200 3-pointers in at least 5 straight seasons, joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, James Harden and Damian Lillard.

NBA Twitter praises Hield for 5th straight 200 3-pointers season

As soon as the news of Hield’s achievement went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Idk how people don’t realize hield one of the best shooters in the nba. One of the more underrated players in the league. https://t.co/nakI0v55Ch — Jach Zones (@zjones20) February 4, 2023

he’s 100% breaking this record — Shawn (@KBizzle02) February 4, 2023

He became top 3 in Pacers 3-point shooter in less than a year of being a member of the Pacers… https://t.co/sd8xrBF4PC — Kory Waldron (@KWalHoops) February 4, 2023

Hield has been averaging a staggering 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and almost 4 made 3-pointers per game. We can expect him to put on a show at the 3-point contest during the All-Star Week.

