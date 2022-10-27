Larsa Pippen’s ex-boyfriend Malik Beasley was once publicly humiliated by Scottie Pippen

Oct 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts while playing against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Pippen once scoffed at Malik Beasley’s relationship with Larsa Pippen, calling him a loser publicly

Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen sparked dating rumors all throughout the 1990s and would eventually wed one another in 1997. They share 4 children (Justin, Preston, Sophia, and Scotty Jr.) and stayed together as a couple for nearly 21 years before calling it quits in 2018.

They would file for divorce in 2015 but reconciled in 2017 before the inevitable split a year later. The Real Housewives of Miami alum had previously been linked to rapper, Future, while she was l

Still with Scottie, leading to a slew of cheating rumors swirling across the internet.

However, the relationship Larsa is most known for as of recent is the one she had with former Minnesota Timberwolves star, Malik Beasley. The two made it official when they stepped out together in public in November of 2020. Only problem was that Malik was married to Montana Yao at the time.

Also read: Larsa Pippen, Whose Fan Once Spent $200,000 on Her OnlyFans, Blamed Her Dad for Taking Away Her ‘S** Appeal’

Scottie Pippen called Malik Beasley a loser when talking to Larsa Pippen

Larsa’s relationship with Malik Beasley made headlines given the fact that the latter was married with a child. Despite this, they would continue to go out together and make their romance public.

The two would however, date for only 4 months. A reason for why they called it quits was due to Beasley’s arrest after he threatened a family with a gun and was caught with marijuana in his possession. He would be sentenced to jail for 120 days.

During this, Scottie Pippen reportedly got in touch with his ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, and told her, “Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.” This would be revealed on an episode of Real Housewives of Miami.

Scottie Pippen after his divorce with Larsa Pippen

Scottie Pippen released quite the controversial memoir following his split withdrawal Pippen. In this memoir, he would reveal that his ex-teammate, Michael Jordan, ruined basketball to a certain extent.

Other than this, he was linked to a woman named Claudia Bouza, though nothing was ever confirmed or made official about them.

Also read: Dennis Rodman, Who Has been Divorced Thrice, Once Refused to Comment on Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen’s Divorce