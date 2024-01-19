“Ant Man Was On Some Sh*t”: Kevin Garnett Finds Anthony Edwards’ Energy Similar To That Of Past NBA Players

The Minnesota Timberwolves came out of the blue this season to be the frontrunners in the Western Conference. See the team that drafted him finally succeeded NBA legend Kevin Garnett couldn’t help but be hyped by the Timberwolves’ success and the future of Anthony Edwards.

Advertisement

Kevin Garnett recently addressed the Timberwolves’ recent success and his view on Anthony Edwards. While on the KGCertified, Garnett said, “I think Minnesota has taken on Anthony Edwards’ personality. Did you see how he was when he played the Celtics? Man, Ant-Man was on some sh*t, yeah. Like, ‘Scoot over, let me up here.’ I love Ant-Man and how he competes.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/r_timberwolves/status/1748072378314203386?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Garnett then added, “He’s got a yesteryear piece to him. He got a throwback, old soul to him. When he talks, he sounds like he has been here before. He has the personality. I’m looking forward to big things from the Timberwolves.”

Kevin Garnett was undoubtedly impressed with how Anthony Edwards competes. He highlighted one of his games against the Boston Celtics where he was on the floor, seeking a challenge.

Garnett also credited his attitude and take on the game. He complimented his old-school drive to play and will to compete at a high level without any fear. During an interview, Edwards once said that he was confident that Michael Jordan too couldn’t guard him in his prime.

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards has been the lifeline the Minnesota Timberwolves so desperately needed for so many years. He has been averaging some very impressive numbers with 26.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 5.0 APG so far this season. But what makes him stand out a bit is his fearless attitude on the court. Not backing down from any challenge, the young star is always ready to embarrass even the biggest stars in the NBA, on either end of the court.

Edwards’ competitiveness even seems to be rubbing off on his teammates now, as the Timberwolves as a whole look like a team of scrappy players, with the skill to reach the top. No wonder Garnett was so hyped for the Timberwolves and what’s to come in the future.

Kevin Garnett’s enthusiasm over Anthony Edwards means something

It is rare to get any praise or flowers when it comes to Kevin Garnett. Garnett was a hard-nosed trash-talking forward that many went on to idolize, some of whom are even playing in the NBA right now. So, for The Big Ticket to praise and compliment Anthony Edwards’ game does come off big. This wasn’t the first time Garnett had some words of appreciation for the young 22-year-old shooting guard either.

“It’s flowing because Ant-Man is pushing the buttons, and he is driving it. I think everyone is kinda following his lead, following his energy. When they played Boston, he was…not only unstoppable but it felt like he was trying to make a mark like……He was just overly aggressive. He was the Alpha, he came off like the Alpha in that.”

Earlier this season, KG had some high words for Edwards’ game and performance, especially after his game against the Boston Celtics where he dropped 38 points and also won the game in the end as well. Since then, Garnett has been raving about the new face of the Wolves.

Edwards sure has been a delight to see whenever he is on the floor. Let’s see what the Timberwolves can do to capitalize on this momentum that they have attained so far this season.