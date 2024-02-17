Caitlin Clark’s 49-Point Record-Breaking Performance Draws Skip Bayless’s Reaction: “It’s Not a Women’s Arena”

Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star Caitlin Clark is on the verge of becoming a star-studded prospect entering the WNBA draft. On Thursday night, Clark became the NCAA women’s career scoring leader after scoring a career-high 49 points in a 106-89 home victory over Michigan. Clark’s 3,569 points, puts her ahead of the previous record set by former Washington guard Kelsey Plum of 3,527 points. The Iowa guard’s prowess has earned her a reaction from FS1 analyst Skip Bayless, who recently gave his take on Clark’s historic achievement.

Advertisement

One of the highlight moments from the game was Clark pulling up from the logo, which is well beyond the three-point line, and drilling a deep shot from the left side to mark this historic record. In a recent episode of The Undisputed, Bayless pointed out how Clark’s shot was equivalent to NBA players such as Stephen Curry or Damian Lillard shooting from the logo.

“This is revolutionary. For those who don’t quite get it, the logo she is shooting from is the men’s logo,” said the veteran analyst after reflecting on how women’s basketball has evolved to come on par with men’s.

Advertisement

“It’s not a women’s arena; it’s where everybody is playing. The logo is still The Steph logo, The Dame logo, or anybody’s logo; she shot it from the logo,” added Bayless.

Bayless agrees that such a logo shot is indeed difficult, and Caitlin Clark called her shot before shooting. Such a shot takes great strength, which Bayless believes players like Stephen Curry possess.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1758509002022137892?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Clarke is expected to be the No.1 pick for the 2024 WNBA draft and is currently the most highly touted prospect amongst her contemporaries. Given that Clark is ascending to fame rapidly with her incredible prowess and skills in the game, Bayless believes her NIL deals or future brand endorsements could exceed her future WNBA contract in her first year in the league.

Caitlin Clark breaks the NCAA women’s career scoring record

Caitlin Clark created history by breaking Kelsey Plum’s record of scoring the highest career points in the NCAA women’s division basketball. In her outing against the Michigan Wolverines, Clark scored 49 points to mark this remarkable feat. One of her shots in this outing was a pull-up three-pointer from the logo, which earned her comparisons to the best shooters in the game, such as Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard.

Advertisement

The logo three was what sealed the deal for Clark to become the scoring leader in points for NCAA women’s basketball. In fact, Clark always wanted to make such a shot and was determined to do so in this eventual win against Michigan State. In the post-game interview, Clark clarified she would have scored this shot a few possessions earlier but felt tired then. Nevertheless, she took time to recollect her breath and sank in a deep three from the logo when she felt ready.

Clark is averaging 32.1 points, seven rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game this season. She holds the men’s and women’s record for the most games, scoring at least 30 points (in 51 games) over the past 25 years and scoring at least 40 in 11 such games. Clark has established herself as a prolific scorer, recording at least 20 points in every game this season.