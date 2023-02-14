Draymond Green Technical Fouls This Season: How Many Fouls Before the Warriors Star Gets Suspension?   

Tonight, Draymond Green picked up another technical foul against the Washington Wizards. He is inching awfully closer to a one-game suspension. And with Stephen Curry out, the Warriors cannot afford to see another one of their stars sitting out.

The worst part about Green getting another technical is that it puts his season tally to 15. A very high number. And a lot of these calls have been absurd, to say the least.

There have been a lot of referee errors in the NBA lately, and this regular handout of technicals might constitute these errors. So just how many Draymond Green Technical Fouls This Season?

Draymond Green picked up his 15th technical foul this season

The Warriors’ power forward was in breach of rules again as he picked up a technical less than two minutes into last night’s game vs the Wizards.

Early technical on Draymond Green 87 seconds into this game. That’s 15 for the season, one away from a one-game suspension. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2023

The foul meant he is just 1 away from a game-long suspension. A callous error that might hurt the Warriors more than they ever intended it to. Stephen Curry is already absent from the line-up and without Draymond, even for a game, they might suffer.

He was already given a double technical just in January. A call that seemed to have aggravated him. It was instead a simple foul and not one worthy of a technical. This incident took place in the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Draymond has been vocal about the poor officiating this season and perhaps that is why the NBA referees have handed him the reprimands.

Draymond Green advises Jordan Poole to walk the line carefully

It goes without saying that such a character will be a great influence on the team. And there is no doubt, Draymond Green is a vocal leader. Naturally, Jordan Poole has followed in his footsteps.

Poole has also racked up an eye-popping 10 technical fouls.

“I don’t want him to walk the line,” Green said of Jordan’s foul trouble. He added, “I think I’ve spoke (n) about that before. It’s not really one you wanna (want to) walk. It’s a battle you can’t win. But every man is gonna speak for themselves when they feel the need to speak, and I support everybody having their voice if you wanna use it. … It is what it is. He gotta make sure he don’t (doesn’t) get to 16.”

For that, Green must first ensure that he doesn’t reach the magic number. The Warriors will hope that despite frustrations, the veteran and 4x champion will keep his cool.

