“Call Drake and Get Me a Feature Right Now!”: ‘$300,000 Pricetag’ Leaves Damian Lillard Shook, Backtracks on His Words

Damian Lillard is trying to make a mark in the music industry by planning to release more projects and albums. The Portland Trailblazers star also had high hopes of adding A-list features such as Drake in his album. Appearing in BACKONFIGG’s recent YouTube Live, Dame was suggested to feature Drake in his album, which he seemed to agree with. However, when he learned of the starting $300,000 price tag for adding the best hip-hop artist features, Dame tried backing out of such a proposition.

Nowadays, a hip-hop or a pop number seems incomplete without adding another famous artist as a feature. We have seen how rapper 21-Savage earned his fame through some of his best numbers coming from his features. However, if any artists might think of including features from other established artists such as Drake or Lil Durk, they might have to keep a budget of at least $1 million or more.

Furthermore, the industry standard now demands at least $300,000 for features. One of the most notable instances can be the rapper DaBaby charging $50,000 three years ago to charging $300,000 for features now.

Damian Lillard excitedly asks to call Drake to feature on his new album

Damian Lillard, known as Dame D.O.L.L.A. in the music industry, developed an interest in rapping after hanging out in his cousin Eugene ‘Baby’ Vasquez’s car before Vasquez moved to Oakland from New York City in the early 1990s. Dame released his first single in 2015, and subsequently, his debut album in 2016. Since then, he has been making strong moves to establish his name in the music industry. Very recently, Dame also collaborated with Rexx Life Raj on the track ‘Hook Mitchell.’

Planning for his new album and other projects, Damian Lillard seems ambitious. When the guys at Backonfigg suggested Dame to feature Drake in his project, the Trailblazer star immediately agreed to this. Hearing the proposition, Dame excitedly remarked,

“Call Drake and get me a feature right now!”

Though Dame is a brilliant rapper amongst the other NBA players, he surely wasn’t aware of the price tags for such expensive features. Drake is currently one of the hottest stars in the hip-hop industry, with almost each of his singles, EPs, and albums ranking top on global charts. When Dame learned the minimum $300,000 price tag for features, it hilariously broke his dreams to go platinum.

“I don’t think no feature that serious man! ”

It’s interesting to note that Damian Lillard is an independent music artist with his own record Label. He started this label right when he was stepping foot into the industry in 2016. Currently, the label has a number of artists, including Brookfield Duece on their roster. Well speaking of features, Dame did get Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano to feature in his song ‘Kobe.’ This song was also part of the soundtrack for NBA 2K21, as a tribute to the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

Damian Lillard’s new album is already a hit among NBA stars Stephen Curry and Trae Young

Seems like Damian Lillard is getting a growing number of fans, even among his own colleagues in the NBA. Stephen Curry was one of the first NBA stars to give a shoutout to Dame’s new album ‘Don D.O.L.L.A.’ In a video shared by Lillard, Steph was seen enjoying his weights session while bumping to Dame’s song ‘The Way It Goes’ playing in the background.

It’s not just Steph who’s been rocking with Dame’s music lately. Trae Young also seems to be hooked to Lillard’s music and was recently seen bumping to Dame’s track ‘Giant’ featuring TY Dolla Sign. Guessing Dame has indeed found his calling beyond the NBA. And aside from giving fans bone-chilling performances, he’s also here to serve hot tracks that have got everyone bumping their heads.