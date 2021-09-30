“Call Karl-Anthony Towns to understand the severity of the COVD-19 pandemic”: Kendrick Perkins sends a stern message to anti-vaxxers Andrew Wiggins and Bradley Beal

Kendrick Perkins sends a stern message to anti-vaxxers Andrew Wiggins and Bradley Beal asks them to talk to Karl-Anthony Towns

The COVID-19 vaccination situation in the NBA is getting complicated with each passing day. Major cities such as New York and San Franciso have made some mandatory regulations regarding COVID-19. These regulations state no unvaccinated player would be allowed to practice or play in the home arenas of the above cities. The NBA is believed to be following suit with some upcoming announcements. As per the NBA spokesperson, 90% of its players have been vaccinated. However, there remain 50-70 players yet to receive it.

Recently, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins‘ plea to be exempted from the vaccine citing religious reasons was denied by the NBA. However, Wiggins has stated that he would not be budging from his stance and is ready to endure consequences. Another NBA star who is unwilling to be vaccinated is Bradley Beal. The All-Star stated that if people are contracting COVID-19 despite getting vaccinated, what’s the point.

While appearing on ESPN’s Jump, Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins slammed these stars for their ignorance of the situation, talking about Karl-Anthony Towns‘ personal experiences.

“If any of the NBA players have questions about the vaccination and the severity of what we’re up against? Call Karl Anthony Towns!”

Kendrick Perkins refers to the devastation caused to Karl-Anthony Towns’ family by COVID-19

The 2020 pandemic has had millions lose their lives and suffer severe health complications. One such example being Karl-Anthony Towns and his family. The Timberwolves forward lost his mother, uncle, and five family members to the coronavirus.

As he was dealing with grief, especially of losing his mother, Towns contracted the deadly virus in January and would receive treatment in a hospital. Towns had lost 50 pounds during the time.

“I’ve had a lot of situations this year where things were just too much for me,” Towns told Sports Illustrated. “I just remember [quarantining] in the house, and it was more than just COVID for me. I felt like I was going through a holistic journey.”

The 2x All-Star also revealed he was suffering from anxiety issues and had even planned to quit basketball. However, Towns is ready to move past his adversities gearing up for the upcoming season.

When asked about the stance of unvaccinated players, Towns said everyone has their own choice. However, he stated that he’s tired of people making lame excuses without any research.

Every day I see a new excuse why people ain’t getting the vaccine. Ya starting to get creative with these “reasons” though and it’s actually really funny. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) September 15, 2021

Hopefully, these anti-vaccine players understand how devastating COVID is, and they taking the vaccine soon.