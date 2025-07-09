mobile app bar

“Call Me a Loser”: Wilt Chamberlain Explained Why He’d Pick Up Bill Russell From the Airport

Smrutisnat Jena
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell

Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain (13) battles for a rebound in front of Boston Celtics center Bill Russell (6) at the Forum. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain might have sold a lot of seats every time they played against each other, but if the pair were ever asked, they’d admit their intense rivalry was just public perception. While Russell asserts that the toughest thing about playing against Wilt was that he couldn’t afford to be repetitive, for Chamberlain, the biggest issue was being called a “loser.”

The two men had contrasting styles of play. Russell was more old-school with his impeccable defensive technique and was a fine example of a leader. Chamberlain, on the other hand, was a rebounding machine who piled on scoring statistics like his life depended on it.

Being consistently pitted against each other 143 times, to be exact and in historic games like the 1969 Finals (the last time they played) contributed to the adversary narrative. But in an interview from 1997, long after their careers were over, the pair appeared on TV and revealed just how mistaken the fans were.

The host, Amad Rashad, began the interview with the pair’s impact on 1960s culture, saying, “Back in the ’60s, if you went to a barber shop or any place where fans gathered, they always debated one question: Who was better, Bill Russell or Wilt Chamberlain?

“When I watched you guys play, it was always built up like you guys were such bitter rivals, not only on the court but off the court too, but then I read somewhere that every time you played against each other, you would pick one another up from the airport, Rashad said

Without hesitation, an amused Chamberlain answered with vigor, “For some odd reason, always seems … adversaries not liking each other. I mean, people think that for a while, we didn’t really like each other. And they always chose to believe that you cannot be as good as we both were, apparently doing our thing, and we like you. I had to be envious of him.” 

“The only thing I was envious of him was … that people would from time to time call me a loser. Well, you know, if I’m a loser, then d**n near everybody else who was playing was, because they won all the time,” he argued. 

Despite Russell winning 86 of their games to his 57, Chamberlain says he was happy to be in the company he was. Russell, of course, doesn’t believe Wilt was a loser. The 11-time NBA champion also detailed just how insane it was to play against Chamberlain.

“I could never play him the same way two games in a row because it didn’t, it would not work, and so, through the whole time we played against each other, every game was different,” Russell asserted. 

Whether it was media-made frenzy or just people being crazy about their favorites, both Chamberlain and Russell put on 10/10 performances week after week, and that is precisely why we are still talking about their great rivalry today.

Post Edited By:Jodi Whisenhunt

About the author

Smrutisnat Jena

Smrutisnat Jena

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Smrutisnat Jena is a UFC Editor with The SportsRush. With 8 years of experience under his belt, Smrutisnat has had a career that has travelled through the multiverse of journalism, be it politics, entertainment or satire. But as a practitioner of amateur wrestling, his true love has always been combat sports. After being introduced to Chuck Liddell at the age of 8, working with MMA has always been THE goal for him. When he's away from work, Smrutisnat likes hanging out with dogs, and sparring with his teammates at the local gym, often simultaneously.

Share this article

Don’t miss these