Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, who recently went on a date with Larsa Pippen, exposes truth about father

Michael Jordan is the epitome of competitiveness and intensity.

The former NBA superstar was renowned for his fierce demeanor and not holding back in the face of competition. 6 championships and two three-peats reveal MJ had success with his mode of operation too.

Arguably the most decorated player of all time, the Chicago Bulls phenom had the world in his palm. At his peak, Jordan was an icon celebrated across the world. Jordan’s success helped elevate the NBA to new levels of popularity and firmly established his status as the face of the league.

While his fierceness and competitive spirit earned him all the laurels in the world, MJ’s popularity had taken a hit too. Jordan was considered a tough teammate to play with and a bitter person to deal with. Jordan’s fight with Steve Kerr and other stories from the time too did not help his public persona.

However, Jordan received some validation regarding his character. That too, from arguably one of the most important people in his life.

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan was the one who clarified some queries about his father’s persona.

What did Marcus Jordan have to say about Michael Jordan’s competitive nature?

Growing up as arguably the GOAT’s son must have been tough. However, Marcus Jordan reveals how off the court, Jordan was a good dad who didn’t let a lot of pressure get to his kids.

Marcus, in an interview, said “One of the biggest misconceptions was that he couldn’t turn that [competitiveness] off. He definitely could turn it off and be a dad. But when it was on, it was on.”

Marcus did make an attempt to follow in his father’s footsteps. It just did not work out for the aspiring guard. Marcus emulated his famous father’s success in another department though.

A la Michael, Marcus also made a wave in the footwear industry with The Trophy Room. A billion-dollar father gets a successful CEO son to add to the family riches. How much money is too much money, eh?

Jordan was a good father, and no one can dispute that. Competitive on the court, anything but, within the walls of his home.

