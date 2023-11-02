“LeBron James Knew This Streak Had to Stop”: Skip Bayless’ Co-host Reveals What Motivated Lakers Star’s Unbelievable Performance

Speaking on ‘The Undisputed‘, Keyshawn Johnson was all praise for LeBron James, following the LA Lakers’ victory over the Clippers. The Lakers were reeling from a terrible 11-game losing streak against the Clippers that had gone on since July 2020. However, LeBron produced what was his best display of the season thus far, returning with 35 points, 7 assists, and 12 rebounds.

Advertisement

Skip Bayless’ co-host spoke about the fact that the Clippers have only recently brought in James Harden, something LeBron was well aware of. He claimed that the 38-year-old knew that he had to bring an end to the losing streak especially because the Lakers can easily struggle with Playoff contention considering the packed Western Conference.

Johnson claimed that the Lakers’ fortune this season entirely depends on James, and the team will only go as far as James is able to take them.

Advertisement

“The Lakers go as far as LeBron is gonna take them. I don’t want to push Anthony Davis in front of LeBron, both of them played well. But there is something about, not only his basketball IQ but when he wants to do something, we go back to breaking Kareem’s record because he went on a tear to get to that record,” Johnson claimed, speaking of LeBron’s form during his run to break Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s scoring record, which concluded in Feberuary.

Keyshawn went on to talk about how LeBron was determined to not lose at home, especially when the Clippers are bound to improve as James Harden becomes available.

“11 straight losses to the Clips. At some point, that had to stop, and LeBron James knew it [this streak] had to stop. They just brought in James Harden and PJ Tucker, Tuck played but Harden didn’t last night. LeBron knows that, he understand that, so one of the things he could not afford to do was lose to the Clippers.” He said, before talking about James’s increased minutes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1720096752773259692?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 38-year-old played 42 minutes in the match against the Clippers and stayed on the court till late in the game. Johnson said that this was an obvious attempt by the Lakers to ensure comfortable Playoff qualification so that they have a better chance of resting LeBron when it matters the most.

Advertisement

LA Lakers come from behind in LeBron-powered win over Clippers

The victory saw LeBron James once again take over when his team needed him the most. The Lakers found themselves reeling 13 points behind at the end of the 1st quarter, which also brought forth a response from James in the 2nd.

He produced 15 points in slightly over 10 minutes to initially help his team back into contention. The Lakers entered the final quarter of the game with a 2-point lead but required a humongous effort by James in order to force overtime. He came away with 12 points and saw Austin Reaves take charge in Overtime to force a difficult victory.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/michaelcorvoNBA/status/1719943396939428009?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While the win by no means be overstated in the Lakers’ camp, the fact that it was their first since July 2020 is bound to give them confidence. LeBron, despite consistent speculation about his future, once again proved that he still has more than enough in his tank to help his team win, and is largely being seen as the major driving force behind the Lakers this season as well.