Calling the 2025–26 Season ‘Fascinating,’ Charles Barkley Makes Surprise Pick While Picking 2026 NBA Champion

The 2026 NBA season is shaping up to be one of the most interesting in recent memory, and the games haven’t even begun. The Eastern Conference is down two juggernauts, and the West is as competitive as ever. With less than a month remaining before the action starts, fans are already warring on social media, with analysts, experts, and podcasters joining in on the fun. And although Charles Barkley is generally above the noise, he has caused a bit of a stir with his champion pick for the upcoming season.

At the moment, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain the gambling man’s favorite to defend their title, but Mark Daigneault would be a fool to sleep easily. Given the off-season and changes in the transfer market, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and the Houston Rockets are considered favorites to even out the odds in their favor.

It should be noted that none of this is set in stone. Before last season began, the Boston Celtics were seen as overwhelming favorites to defend their title, but failed to even make it to the Eastern Conference finals. Barkley understands just how unpredictable and volatile an NBA season can be, and when posed with who his picks were, ensured to keep his options open.

While talking at The Rowan University Center for Sports Communication and Social Impact, Barkley was put on the spot by a student named Ben Silk, who wanted to know the Hall of Famer’s opinion.

Chuckling at the crowd throwing the names of their favorites for consideration, Barkley said, “I think this is going to be a fascinating NBA season. I have got zero idea who’s going to win the East.”

“Zero,” he reiterated, adding, “Obviously, the Celtics are cooked without [Jayson] Tatum, [Kristaps] Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday. The Pacers are cooked without Myles Turner and [Tyrese] Haliburton. The Knicks and Cavs are going to be favored.”

At this point, he made a pick that was quite surprising. After speaking out all last season about their shortcomings, Chuck made it a point to note that if the Philadelphia 76ers squad could return to full fitness for the entire season, they could at the very least win the East. This was met with some serious cheer from the crowd.

“As far as the West, OKC is the team to beat. But the Rockets, with the addition of Kevin Durant, they are going to be tough! The Nuggets have got the best player in the world in the Joker [Nikola Jokic]. They went out and got him some help, finally. But I would still pick OKC,” he asserted.

The Rockets and Nuggets added quite a few pieces to bolster their rosters, but they aren’t the only teams to look out for in the West. The Lakers built a team around Luka Doncic, who himself had a major transformation. The Warriors, even with their aging core, always present a challenge.

In the end, the reigning champs have earned the right to be given the benefit of the doubt, and Barkley selecting them was him playing safe. On the other hand, it’s his Eastern Conference pick which might be thrown back at him, if the Sixers fail to live upto their potential yet again.