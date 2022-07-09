“Stephen Curry could sign Patrick Mahomes to replace Gary Payton II”: Chiefs star makes an audition to be the latest Splash Bro. as Aaron Rodgers joins Warriors star at ACC

Patrick Mahomes may dazzle on the NFL field, but in his latest appearance, he looks like he’s trying to earn a spot next to Stephen Curry on the Warriors.

The Chiefs star regularly makes highlight-reel plays. Sometimes, it’s a mind-boggling 70-yard bomb in the air, and other times, he’ll have you confused with one of his patented no-look passes.

However, he has some other hobbies too. Mahomes, like many other NFL stars and athletes, is a passionate golfer. The Kansas City star likes to work on his golfing game whenever he can, and he’s doing that right now by participating in the American Century Championship.

Mahomes also recently played in ‘The Match.’ He golfed with Josh Allen against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in Capital One’s annual celebrity golfing event. Mahomes may have lost that battle, but his passion for golfing still goes on.

Worst round of golf i played in a long time! But great way to end it! See y’all tomorrow! https://t.co/M8xxiud7bJ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 8, 2022

Patrick Mahomes auditions to be Stephen Curry in latest viral clip

The Chiefs star wasn’t just hitting golf shots though. Doing his best Stephen Curry impression, Mahomes drilled a shot that the Warriors star would definitely be proud of.

The comment section was all over it as many people jokingly urged Golden State to sign Mahomes. One fan even remarked that Mahomes could be the Warriors replacement for Gary Payton II.

Of course, Curry is trying to leave his own mark on the golfing tournament. He’s participated many times in the ACC, but he still hasn’t won a single tournament. The cash prize for coming first is $125,000, and both Mahomes and Curry will be out to get that.

Curry is also joined by Packers star Aaron Rodgers and Justin Timberlake. The trio definitely form an intimidating golfing group on paper, and they have the status to back it up.

