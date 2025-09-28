Cam’ron Has No Faith In Zion Williamson Following Weight Loss, Makes Comparison To Luka Doncic

Physical transformation seems to be the trend of the summer. First, it was Luka Doncic who grabbed headlines with his weight loss, and now, it’s Zion Williamson. But how the NBA community has reacted to both has been, sort of, different.

Many eyebrows were raised when Williamson showed up to media day looking leaner and fitter than ever. His transformation has brought hope to his backers and the Pelicans faithful, who are eagerly waiting to see the former five-star prospect at his best, without injuries affecting his momentum. But not everyone fully trusts the visuals, including Cam’ron, who has said that his weight loss means nothing.

Williamson’s lifestyle has often been deemed the reason behind his struggles to stay fit over the last six years. And Cam’ron feels that’s not going to change. On the Come and Talk 2 Me podcast, the rapper stated how certain women won’t ever stop chasing Williamson, which is one of the reasons why Williamson will still face problems.

Speaking from a basketball point of view, however, Cameron brought something more concerning to light. “Zion lost a lot of weight. Zion’s not that tall to be a power forward, but he’s really strong. And when he is in shape and we do get to see him play, we see him move a lot of people out of the way with his body,” he began.

“Losing this much weight, I don’t know if he’s gonna have the same strength… This is the slimmest I’ve ever seen him.”

Cam’ron is wary that Williamson won’t be able to outmuscle his way to the rim like he has since his college days. He hopes, however, that the weight loss has not affected his strength, which has, in all fairness, been his biggest weapon.

The 49-year-old then brought up Doncic, who may have inspired Williamson to hit the gym. According to him, the Los Angeles Lakers star was already one of the best in the league even when he was out of shape, so he doesn’t see a reason why Williamson went through all that effort to lose so much weight.

“Maybe he needs, some n***** need to be out of shape,” Cam’ron insisted, which felt like a feeble attempt at analyzing why Doncic did what he did.

The Slovenian was a force to be reckoned with offensively, yes, but he was visibly overweight, which isn’t optimal for an athlete. It affected his defense, movement, and explosiveness, all of which were holding him back, even if only slightly. We saw the slimmer Luka dominate EuroBasket over the summer, where he averaged 37 points per game.

This makes Lakers fans excited for what’s to come, even if Cam’ron appears to be wary. His Williamson assessment carries some weight and genuine worry, but Doncic is on the cusp of being even better than he was before.

Why Williamson hit the gym in the summer

Williamson won’t care what Cam’ron and other critics will have to say. He’s taken this step to look better simply because he wants to feel better, as he recently admitted in his media day interview.

The 25-year-old reflected on the 24/25 season when he was recovering from his hamstring injury, and his trainer at the Pelicans, Daniel Bove made a special plan for him. “He was just like, ‘Z, we need to figure this out. When you come back from rehab, we want you to be better than before it happened.”

“During that time frame, last year, I really felt a shift in my body to where I would look at him and go, ‘Dude, it feels good to feel good,'” Williamson continued. “I haven’t felt like this since college. Just, where I can walk in the gym, and I’m like, I feel good.”

Williamson, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2019, is this close to being a bust. In fact, many feel that the 2025/26 season will be his last real shot at stardom as far as the New Orleans Pelicans are concerned. It’s now or never for the former Duke man.