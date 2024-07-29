“I Got Money, but That’s Ridiculous”: Tyrese Haliburton Reveals Key Item in His Closet

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s interview with GQ Sports gave fans a glimpse into the ‘10 Things USA Basketball’s Tyrese Haliburton Can’t Live Without.’ Apart from the gaming essentials he carries with him at all times, Hali also reveals a key essential that he has in his closet at all times.

Out of the 10 things he can’t live without, there was the Holy Bible, his variety of shoes, and a hard drive full of his favorite games to take on the go at all times. But another essential item Hali had in his closet was a set of fresh white t-shirts.

“I literally wear a white t-shirt every day. I always keep a fresh pack of white tees on me and I’m a bad folder… I got a bunch of fresh packs in my house at all times. So, they start getting dirty or whatever, I get rid of it, open a new pack.”

Haliburton’s answer even had the person behind the camera confused. Wondering if he wore the t-shirts just once before discarding them, the person ended up asking the Indiana Pacers star if that was the case.

“It’s not one wear per shirt. I mean, I got money but that’s ridiculous.”

Tyrese Haliburton went on to reveal how he decides if the white t-shirts are no longer wearable, he ends up discarding them.

“Once I start seeing the bacon neck where it get all crazy, it’s gotta go. When I’m doing laundry and I got a fresh pair of white socks, or I grab a shirt and I grab a fresh pair of white socks, if the white’s too off, then the shirt gotta go.”

The 24-year-old Pacers shooting guard has often been spotted wearing those white t-shirts with a pair of black shorts and white socks pulled up all the way to his calves. So, if Hali sees the shade of white is uneven between his shirt and socks, he immediately discards the white t-shirt and ends up opening a new pack.

But given that Tyrese signed a five-year/$244,623,120 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers a while ago, it is safe to say that Hali can easily afford to wear those tees once before discarding them.