“Can’t Lay Out There When You’re Choking Motherf**kers!”: Draymond Green’s Tussle With Ivica Zubac Has Kenyon Martin Irate

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors recorded an upset win over the Los Angeles Clippers and kept their playoff dreams alive. However, the game’s biggest talking point was Draymond Green being on the receiving end of an elbow swing.

During the third quarter, the veteran forward tussled for an offensive rebound with Clippers center Ivica Zubac. A taller Zubac accidentally caught Green on the chin with his elbow, sending the Warriors star to the floor. Despite the veteran clutching his face and lying on the floor, the game continued for over 30 seconds before the Warriors took a timeout to allow their medical staff to assess the injury.

Green was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. He cleared the concussion tests, returned to the game, and helped the Warriors secure a 130-125 win.

On Wednesday, the Gil’s Arena podcast crew discussed the incident involving Green and Zubac. Retired NBA star Kenyon Martin was displeased by the Warriors star’s reaction to getting elbowed. He claimed that the contact wasn’t severe enough for Green to hit the floor and stay there for multiple plays before exiting the game and heading to the locker room. He said,

“You can’t be out here punching people, slapping people and choking people, and you can’t take that [elbow]? So if a motherf***er punch you, it’s over. “If a motherf**ka punch you, it’s a wrap! That’s what you tellin’ me… That s**t didn’t hurt. You can’t lay out there when you’re choking motherf**kers!”

Martin added that Green should have gotten up immediately after realizing the referees did not call a foul on Zubac. He claimed that Stephen Curry looked for him for an easy dunk after the Clippers scored on a 5-on-4 fast break, but he was still lying on the floor. Martin said Green is supposed to be physically menacing and have the mentality to retaliate. However, he was disappointed lying on the floor trying to sell a foul that the referees weren’t interested in calling.

Green is no stranger to committing egregious fouls and then accusing opponents of overselling the contact. However, he was indulging in the same act of trying to deceive the referees. However, watching Green lay on the floor while both teams continued playing was hilarious.

Jusuf Nurkic calls out Draymond Green for antics in Clippers game

Phoenix Suns star Jusuf Nurkic has been going back and forth with Draymond Green on social media since their altercation last Saturday. The center called out the veteran forward for staying on the floor after Zubac elbowed him in the face. He posted a GIF on X, formerly called Twitter, which said,

“You’re getting soft brother.”

Nurkic and Green went after each other when the Warriors hosted the Suns at the Chase Center last Saturday. They both hit each other with the “too small” celebration after scoring a bucket.

In the post-game interview, Nurkic called out Green and said he hadn’t learned anything from his lengthy suspension for slapping him back in December. He said,

“Just a matter of time. He’s going to knock somebody else again. Take everything back what I said. He don’t deserve a chance.”

Green responded to Nurkic on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, and called him a coward and ‘little man.’ The Suns star responded with a vicious jibe on X, formerly called Twitter, writing,

“All good, bad boy. Just don’t stay to long on podcast, gonna be late for therapy session.”

Nurkic and Green won’t get the opportunity to rekindle their rivalry in the regular season. However, if the Suns and the Warriors meet in the playoffs, expect the duo to get into a verbal or physical altercation during the series.