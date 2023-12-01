“Can’t Nobody F**k with Denver”: Chris Paul’s NBA Best Friend Declares 38 Y/O Point Guard Will Not Win His First Ring with the Warriors

Chris Paul is undoubtedly an exceptional player in the league’s history, which has earned him the nickname ‘Point God.’ However, CP3’s career has been void of an NBA championship in his 19 seasons in the league despite achieving almost everything else. After his stint with six teams in the league, Paul recently moved to the Golden State Warriors to further his chances of winning a ring alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Advertisement

However, Chris Paul’s former Houston Rockets teammate, Trevor Ariza, doesn’t seem to believe that will happen. The former NBA star recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s show Club Shay Shay and discussed CP3’s Championship-winning chances with the Dubs. Despite admittedly being Paul’s best friend in the league, Ariza believes that the Dubs have slim chances of winning a Championship against other formidable contenders, such as the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Both Ariza and CP3, being best friends, had imagined winning the championship together at New Orleans and Houston. However, that dream failed to become a reality for various reasons. Explaining the same, Ariza said, “He’s [CP] one of my best friends in the league…And to this day, he’s one of my best friends. I knew eventually, we’ll have another opportunity to play together. Thought we’ll have a chance to win the championship. We got really close to achieving that goal. But again, like I said, sometimes luck is not always on your side.”

Advertisement

As CP3 continues his search for his first championship, Shannon Sharpe asked Ariza if Paul could win his first championship with the Warriors. Surprisingly, the former Houston Rockets dismissed Chris Paul’s chances of winning a championship with the Dubs.

Ariza believes that the Denver Nuggets would give the Dubs a run for their money, especially in the Western Conference. Speaking on that note, Ariza said, “No. Can’t nobody f**k with Denver on the West. To me, especially right now, Denver, like the way they move the ball, Jokic being on their team, Coach Malone, I don’t see. Their team is just like that.”

The Denver Nuggets currently stand second in the Western Conference with a 13-6 record, whereas the Dubs are still trying to recover from their 9-10 record in the league, standing at an abysmal 10th position in the Western Conference. In the recent regular season matchup between the two, the Dubs were completely overwhelmed by Nikola Jokic and co. in a 108-105 victory in favor of the Nuggets.

Advertisement

Damian Lillard snubbed joining the Warriors after the Chris Paul trade

Damian Lillard recently moved to the Milwaukee Bucks after playing for 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. During the off-season, when speculations of Dame’s next trade destination were up galore, Lillard completely shut down all rumors and speculations of him teaming up with Stephen Curry and co. Interestingly, Lillard spoke on this matter right after the Chris Paul trade was confirmed by the Dubs from the Washington Wizards.

In an appearance on the Come to Talk to Me podcast, Dame said, “I respect what they’ve been doing over the last eight, nine years or whatever and I’m from there obviously. That’s home. But I can’t be a part of that…. It don’t even make sense. I never do nothing like that. I lose every year before I go.”

This seemed like an evident shot at the Warriors, especially the Dubs’ star players Stephen Curry and Chris Paul. In another previous statement, Dame had also snubbed Stephen Curry from being the greatest point guard ever, instead putting Lakers legend Magic Johnson on that pedestal.