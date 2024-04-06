Carmelo Anthony Calls Out Victor Wembanyama’s ‘Disrespectful’ Action vs Knicks Citing Allen Iverson, Shaquille O’Neal as Examples

Last week, the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs banded together to deliver one of the best games of the season. The two teams went back and forth and needed overtime to decide the outcome after they couldn’t be separated in regulation time. The Spurs outscored the Knicks 9-5 in OT to win the game 130-126. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Knicks, especially for guard Jalen Brunson, who finished the game with 61 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Advertisement

Despite the loss, Brunson wanted to retrieve the game ball to commemorate his first 60-point game, but couldn’t after Spurs’ rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, who finished the game with 40 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block, tossed the ball into the stands after the clock expired at the end of overtime.

Advertisement

Wembanyama received flak from fans and analysts for denying Brunson the opportunity to take home the game ball. Former Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony was also critical of the rookie’s actions. On the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, he said,

“It’s getting to a point where it’s disrespect almost in a sense. N****s [in the past] would have never did that… If AI came and got 61, he was getting that ball. Kobe got it, and we was stopping the game to give him the ball even though it was a loss. Shaq, T-Mac, whoever, like, n****s was getting that. N****s was taking the ball and throwing it.”

Anthony added that he would have taken it personally and reacted differently than Brunson, who walked back to the locker room after Wembanyama tossed the ball in the stands. Anthony also claimed he wouldn’t have felt slighted had the rookie kept the ball to commemorate his first 40-20 game.

While it wasn’t wise for Wembanyama to toss the ball in the stands, it was seemingly due to adrenaline and not to deprive Brunson of the game ball. However, the narrative has been set, and the Spurs star is now left with no choice but to explain his actions or apologize.

Victor Wembanyama responds to receiving a heavy fine for ball toss

In addition to having to deal with criticism for throwing the ball in the stands, the NBA also handed Victor Wembanyama a $25,000 fine for his actions.

Advertisement

In a pregame press conference before the Spurs’ subsequent game against the Golden State Warriors, Wembanyama was asked if he was surprised at receiving the hefty fine. He responded with an affirmative and also defended his actions, saying,

“When I threw the ball, I thought like maybe, yeah, I remember players being fined for this. But it was always when they did it in a bad way. I threw it to make some guy’s day… It’s funny. It’s just funny… But after that I was like, yeah, that’s fine. I threw it to please somebody, not like I’m trying to hurt [somebody].”

While Wembanyama’s intent was noble, he broke a rule and paid a hefty price. It was a lesson for the rookie and it cost $25,000.