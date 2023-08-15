Carolina Panthers' Superfan Stephen Curry Took Advantage of $31,264,874 Move to Taunt San Fransisco 49ers' Fans in 2022

2022 gave us a twist that few fans anticipated. Out of nowhere, the Carolina Panthers dropped a bombshell trade-they shipped off one of their prized running backs to the San Francisco 49ers—for a whopping $31,264,874. This isn’t just your everyday NFL transaction; it was a mega deal that even managed to pique the interest of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Our favorite Panthers superfan was right there in the thick of it, claiming a W at the expense of 49ers fans.

When that jaw-dropping trade went down, Curry’s reactions were something that caught everybody’s attention. The Dubs guard could not resist the urge to rub salt on open wounds during a jubilant post-game interview with NBCS.

Curry’s Panthers fandom is legendary. I mean, the man’s not just a fan; he’s practically a team mascot at this point. You’ve seen him on the sidelines, right there in the mix, cheering his heart out for his beloved squad. It’s like he’s channeling every ounce of his basketball mojo into giving the Panthers some good luck.

Stephen Curry laughed off the 49ers’ CMC trade

Christian McCaffrey, the running back that Panthers fans held dear, got shipped off to the 49ers last year in exchange for that staggering sum, thirty-one million and change. It was a deal that turned the NFL world upside down. But here’s the kicker: the 49ers were left licking their wounds after a good ol’ fashioned drubbing after the blockbuster trade. The Kansas City Chiefs edged out San Francisco 44-23 last year just days after the trade.

The Chiefs victory gave Curry all the fuel needed to roast 49ers fans. During an interview with NBCS, the Dubs guard flaunted the Warriors’ recent victory against the Kings at Chase Center, just to make 49ers fans have a sour mouth about the recent trade that came with an instant loss. Curry said, during the interview.

“We sending Christian McCaffrey out here to the Niners and then we win. So I don’t know who won that trade so far. Keep pounding!”

The NBA stopped Curry’s NFL Play

But hey, there’s more to Curry’s connection with the Panthers than just sideline antics and postgame trash talk. He’s got aspirations, big ones. Curry wanted to sink his teeth into an NFL investment worth a whopping $3.6 billion. However, the NBA put the brakes on his plans, citing potential conflicts of interest. They stopped Curry from joining Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in buying the Panthers, provided that Rubin is already the owner of an NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers

Unfortunately, Steph’ dreams of NFL investments hit a snag. It’s the kind of drama that makes the sports world go ’round, reminding us that even beyond the game, there’s a whole lot of action to feast on.