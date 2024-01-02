“Certainly Lived Up To His Promise”: Despite His Suspension, Dennis Rodman Sent $52,439 Check to Chicago Police Department’s Charity in 1997

Credits: Feb 29, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; NBA Hall of Fame member Dennis Rodman greets the crowd during the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The paradoxical character of Dennis Rodman took the center stage during his absence from the NBA court in 1997. Despite making a name for himself with his over-eagerness and tenacity, the power forward’s gentle nature became apparent at that time. The Chicago Bulls star sent a $52,439 check to the 100 Club charity of the city’s police department while going through financial losses due to suspensions.

Advertisement

It was a part of the NBA player’s promise as he declared to donate to eleven charities following a controversial on-court incident. In January of that year, Rodman reportedly kicked the Minneapolis cameraman, Eugene Amos in the groin. His actions resulted in an 11-game suspension along with a loss of $1 million before he announced to donate further.

Consequently, in March, Chicago’s police department’s 100 Club was supposed to receive the payment from his 11th check. Before that occasion though, it met with apparent resistance as Rodman was handed another suspension. Early into the month, he had allegedly punched the Milwaukee Bucks’ Joe Wolf in the groin, leading to one more payment deduction.

Advertisement

Ralph G. Scheu, the then-president of the 100 Club, later reflected on the entire situation as he revealed his thoughts to the Chicago Tribune. “When it happened, I just said, ‘Here he goes again,'” he mentioned. Scheu further added,

“‘How many games is it going to be this time?’ But I wasn’t worried about the money. I had no worry in the world that Dennis wouldn’t live up to his word”.

As Scheu highlighted, the police department certainly did not have anything to worry about as Rodman kept his promise. Upon receiving the $52,439 check, Edward Schultz, a spokesperson for the branch, stated,

“We’re very appreciative”. He came through like he said he would several weeks ago. There was a nice note accompanying the check. He said, ‘I hope my efforts bring you more donations’. He certainly lived up to his promise.”

The entire situation shed light on the lesser-known side of Rodman as the 5x champion displayed his elite mentality through his actions. It certainly impacted his public image positively as he donated a total of $576,829.22 to charities during that time.

Advertisement

Amidst the praises, the 2x All-Star might have taken those steps out of his admiration for social workers as he continued to help them out even later.

The Unfamiliar Side of Dennis Rodman

Despite coming across as a provocative individual, Dennis Rodman had always been mindful of his money. So, his millions of losses in suspensions never held him back as he planned things out beforehand. His eccentricity thus never overshadowed his intelligence as his donations to charities in 1997 displayed precisely that.

Over the years, Rodman actively participated in various such activities to raise money for charities. Last year was one such example as he participated in ‘The Celebrity Basketball Classic’ alongside Gary Payton. The duo joined Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the brothers Stefon and Trevon Diggs in Las Vegas to seek support for charities.

Thus, his actions in 1997 far exceeded his assumed intentions of glorifying his public image. His endeavours on that occasion were also fueled by his genuine desire to help out the people in need. The remarks Scheu at that time thus summed up Rodman wonderfully, “People like to bash him when he’s down or when he does something wrong. Why not give the guy credit when he does something good?”