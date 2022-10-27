Charles Barkley Could be a Part of Phoenix Suns $4 Billion Acquisition Saying “If Barack Obama called me, hell yeah I’d buy the Suns!”

Charles Barkley might be an NBA legend, a world-class sports show host, and now, the owner of an NBA team; if Barack Obama is involved.

What are the chances we see someone become an NBA great, transition smoothly into a long and storied broadcasting career, and then also own an NBA team? Less. We’d say its a once in a lifetime event.

Charles Barkley might just be the first one to do it. But he has his qualms about it. We all know how well-respected Barkley is off the court. He is an NBA legend and an ambassador. His callous attitude and unfiltered statements make him unique.

And recently he got paid off. Chuck has earned himself a $100-200 million deal with TNT for a span of 10 years. And he might just toss his hat in the ring for an NBA team. Buying one that is.

Charles Barkley talks about potentially teaming up with Barack Obama as Phoenix Suns owners

On Bill Simmons’ podcast, it was revealed that former US president Barack Obama might be one of the few people involved in buying the Phoenix Suns.

And as per Bill Simmons, there are more than 19 parties involved, each of whom wants to buy the team. Obama’s involvement is nascent and one of the guys who might be on board is Charles Barkley.

“If @BarackObama called me, hell yeah I’d buy the Suns.” —Charles Barkley on potentially becoming an NBA owner pic.twitter.com/zINYiPjHXS — The Ringer (@ringer) October 26, 2022

When asked initially, Charles was hesitant about throwing his money into a purchase like that of an NBA team. He knows the money required. According to him, the Suns might go for over $4 billion.

And he would only be a part of the ownership group if Bracak Obama asked him. He says he likes the 44th president of the United States and that it would be an honor to own a team alongside him.

Suns legend states why owning a part of the team is not as illustrious as it sounds

In the podcast, he also stated that it is not as fun to own an NBA team. Barkley talks about having money but not the kind of money to outright own an NBA team.

He talks about why being a part-owner is not as illustrious as it sounds. “I’m not gonna waste a lot of money for 5% so I can say ‘I’m one of the owners of a team'”.

Barkley talks about how his ego is not fragile and how he would rather have the money in his bank account. But since then he suddenly changed his tone when Simmons talked about Obama being one of the front runners.

Is something brewing between the Suns legend and the former president. We’ll find out soon.

