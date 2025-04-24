Charles Barkley Puts Forth Massive Jayson Tatum Stipulation For The Celtics

The big story of the day was the Boston Celtics ruling out superstar Jayson Tatum one hour before their game 2 playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic. The six-time All-Star is battling a wrist injury that he sustained in his squad’s game 1 victory. It’s a big loss for the defending champions. One that has Charles Barkley nervous.

The bone bruise Jayson is currently dealing with occurred due to a foul from Kentavious Caldwell Pope in Game 1 that saw the Celts star landing right wrist first. It’s now led to Tatum missing his first ever Playoff game as prior to tonight’s Game 2, he was 114 for 114.

Chuck spoke about Tatum’s injury during today’s NBA on TNT broadcast alongside Shaq, Kenny, and Ernie. “Next man up,” said The Diesel, who believed that the Celtics would be able to rally without their top guy. Unfortunately, Barkley wasn’t that confident.

“I hope he’s alright, because they not gon’ win a championship without Jayson Tatum,” claimed Barkley. This led Shaq immediately pushing back on his friend’s analysis, and predicted that Tatum would only be out one game. “We don’t know that doctor,” Chuck fired back.

“He’s a great player, but this is a serious damn thing,” added Barkley, whose concern could not be hidden. While Barkley has had his misses doing his postseason coverage so far, there should be a small level of worry for Boston fans.

Tatum’s wrist injury was listed as a bone bruise, which could take days to heal. Luckily, he was listed as ‘doubtful’ and not ‘out’ prior to Game 2 so there is hope that Game 3 could lead to his return.

Who could challenge the Celtics in the East with or without Tatum?

If Tatum doesn’t return, it does open up some opportunities for the other teams in the East. The top-seeded Cavaliers are trying to prove to the NBA universe that they are for real. A showdown with the defending champs might be inevitable.

Another team that could catch fire is the Indiana Pacers. Haliburton and company are playing their best ball yet, and even thwarted off a returning Damian Lillard to take a 2-0 lead in their opening series against the Bucks. They could hang with the Celtics, with or without Tatum.

That’s not to say the Knicks, Pistons, or Bucks couldn’t give Boston a tough game, but it’s not likely they beat them in a seven-game series. A Tatum-less Celtics could still find a way to win, but Barkley sometimes has a nose for these kinds of turnarounds. Let’s see if he’s wrong.