“Kobe Bryant Used To Beat Me Everyday!”: Former Laker Revealed What Went Down in the Training Facility

Kobe Bryant had gone on record and stated that from a vast array of superstars to have graced the league, only one man could best him in a game of ‘1v1’: Michael Jordan. Yet, another glorified champion John Salley did just that, and Bryant substantiated it.

Kobe Bryant was a stupendous basketball player, which equipped him to capture five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. Yet, it was his magnificent individual ability that always stood out.

The Black Mamba was an impeccable one-on-one basketball player who would terrorize his teammates and opposition alike on a daily. He leveraged his mobility, agility, height, athleticism, and shot-making ability to get the better of his defense.

Prior to his untimely demise, the Laker great had mentioned that one man could only defeat him and that he retired in 1998. An indication and sign of respect for Michael Jordan.

Despite possessing these traits, the five-time NBA champion used to lose to four-time NBA champion John Salley. Astounded? Let’s delve into it.

John Salley used witty strategies to best Kobe Bryant!

John Salley is a decorated NBA champion who made a name for himself in the 1980s and early 1990s thanks to his colossal presence for the Detroit Pistons. He was renowned for his defensive acumen, creating a formidable partnership with the Pistons’ frontcourt.

The 58-year-old appeared on Matt Barnes’ and Stephen Jackson’s podcast: ‘All the Smoke’, and provided an intriguing story of how he used to get the better of Kobe Bryant in 1v1. He would resort to specific sneaky tactics, chiefly utilizing his age and size.

Sally said:

“We played one on one every day and I beat him. Cos I’m seven foot, and the game was to seven, and I get the ball first cos Im older. And I would just back him down and score and let him score, and back up until he realized. I said, ‘Dude, I’m never going to lose this.'”

Sally’s remarks caught the attention of his hosts. However, the NBA veteran had some evidence lined up in his sleeve. Footage from over a decade ago revealed that Salley’s statements were, in fact, true, and Bryant himself attested it.

In the video, Salley can be heard telling his host to enquire with Bryant about the outcome of their 1vs1 games. Bryant can be heard saying:

“He used to beat me everyday..He used to beat me everyday. Basketball, he used to beat me everyday.”

As it so happens, the Black Mamba can indeed be defeated with a dash of skill and a mighty wit.

Kobe Bryant: An exceptional individual talent.

The NBA is a league that emphasizes mastering the fundamentals involved in team basketball. It develops the characteristics and attributes, in talents required for them to succeed in a five-on-five match.

With that being said, a player’s skill and technique can only be gauged when he/she engages in a one-on-one game. It displays their foundations in the game and determines how superlative their skill set is.

Kobe Bryant was the epitome of a prominent one-on-one player. His basketball abilities can only be matched or toppled by a handful of players to have graced the league. A perennially elite scorer.

