“Charles Barkley’s Head Was Looking Like a Cold Pineapple!”: Shaquille O’Neal Sheds Light on Some of the Most Iconic Inside the NBA Moments

Shaquille O’Neal recently sat down with Ahmad Rashad, and they spoke about many things. One of these was his endeavors outside the hardwood floor. A successful businessman, actor, and musician, Shaq has many interests. However, what interested Rashad the most was his work on Inside the NBA. Speaking on NBA Rewind, Rashad brought up some of the most iconic clips from the show. And Shaq, patiently as ever, with a smile on his face, broke down each one, including the time he kissed and felt Charles Barkley‘s head.

Having retired from the NBA in 2011, Shaq’s first move after hanging up his sneakers was joining TNT. He joined the crew of Inside the NBA, teaming up with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley. The dynamic duo of Big Diesel and Chuck brought a lot of life back to the show. Their hilarious arguments and segments entertain the viewers and have propelled it to become the best NBA show around.

Shaquille O’Neal breaks down some of the most iconic moments from Inside the NBA

Inside the NBA has provided fans with many memorable moments over the years. Sitting down with Ahmad Rashad, Shaquille O’Neal, an integral part of the show, was presented with some clips. Each clip had to do with something unexpected and hilarious that Shaq and the rest of the crew had done on set.

Watching all of it with a big smile on his face, Shaq broke down each clip. From the time he tackled Charles Barkley while pretending to be NFL legend Lawrence Taylor to the numerous occasions where he either fell into or had a Christmas tree fall on him. Each one held a special place in his heart.

However, the one he was fond of the most is the clip that kicked off the segment. A particularly hilarious video of The Big Aristotle kissing and feeling Chuck’s head. Why did he do that? To hear Shaq explain it, he was hungry, and Barkley’s head just so happened to look like “cold pineapple”.

“Chuck got that big old pineapple head. I was hungry that day and his head was looking like a cold pineapple. Chuck always talking about how he plays sports. I wanted to lay him down over there.”

Inside the NBA truly is an incredible show. The chemistry of Shaq, Chuck, Kenny, and Ernie makes it a must-watch for any NBA fan. Fortunately, the entire crew has reportedly signed long-term deals. So, they’ll be on television for a good while, entertaining fans around the world.

Shaq and the rest of Inside the NBA often have fun making jokes at each other’s expense

One of the things that makes Inside the NBA so fun to watch is how well the crew works with each other. Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson are an exceptional pairing. They know their stuff as analysts, but the show is even more entertaining because they do not hesitate to make fun of each other.

Shaq, Chuck, and Kenny are constantly ribbing and poking fun of one another, as Ernie joins in whenever he can. Their dynamic as a team is what has made Inside the NBA must-see TV.

Overall, Inside the NBA is one of the best shows out there. Hats off to Turner Sports for picking the right cast for the show. Fans will certainly be tuning in to watch them, as the 2023-2024 season is just around the corner.